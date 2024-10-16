Open in App
    It's a nepo baby love affair! Meet Romeo Beckham's new girlfriend, Gray Sorrenti

    By Maddy Mussen,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCbEv_0w97l4Un00
    ES Composite

    You’ve gotta love it when two nepo babies date. It’s like when the Power Rangers form one, larger Power Ranger, protected by their own kin.

    This is the case for Romeo Beckham and Gray Sorrenti, two of the latest nepo babies to find love within their own worlds. Sure, we all love it when celebs date normal people , but a nepo baby pairing? It’s like a pre-sealed Met Gala invite is already in the mail.

    The pair were spotted “packing on the PDA”, as they say, while on a walk through the streets of New York this week, confirming the romance to the masses.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16SZPG_0w97l4Un00
    Gray Sorrenti (Getty Images)

    This comes less than a year after Romeo Beckham, now 22, split from his last girlfriend, the model Mia Regan, whom he had been dating for five years.

    “Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love,” Beckham wrote on Instagram in February, “we still have a lot of love and respect for each other,” and “still hold a strong friendship and always will.” Regan posted a similar statement of her own, joking that the couple had “friendzoned eachother” after five years.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeIjM_0w97l4Un00
    Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan in 2023 (Getty Images)

    Gray Sorrenti is the daughter of world famous photographer Mario Sorrenti, who is best known for his work with Kate Moss, a partnership so continuous that they recently co-published a book of the images. Sorrenti’s career was kickstarted by his images of Moss as part of the Calvin Klein ‘Obsession’ campaign, launching him into the world of A-list photographers.

    His daughter, Gray, is a hugely successful photographer herself, despite being only 23 years old. She has worked with the likes of Loewe, Calvin Klein, Saint Laurent, WSJ Magazine, Dazed and i-D, as well as a cover shoot with Rihanna for Harper’s Bazaar. She also recently shot Kate Moss for Saint Laurent, following in her father’s footsteps.

    As for her stance on being a nepo baby? She has taken the slightly defensive route (as opposed to apologetic à la Jack Quaid, or avoiding the question entirely à la Gracie Abrams) and maintained that she is not just a photographer because her father is.

    “I didn't become a photographer because my dad's a photographer,' she told Business of Fashion in August.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vHc0_0w97l4Un00
    Gray Sorrenti (Getty Images for The Business o)

    However, she conceded: “Having grown up in a family that has some sort of success in fashion does give you some sort of privilege.”

    Before continuing: “But at the end of day, anyone can recognize if you have ‘it’ or you don't, because that can only take you so far.”

    And to be fair, she makes a good point. We all recall another Beckham’s photography work with elephants, “So hard to photograph but incredible to see.” He didn’t exactly get very far with that pursuit.

    Perhaps she can be the one to lens her own boyfriend, who appears to have abandoned his football career in the hope of a modelling and fashion career.

    After leaving Brentford’s B-team earlier this year, a source told The Sun: “[Romeo] has loved his time at Brentford but needs to focus his attention on fashion, which is where his passion lies.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0l3V_0w97l4Un00
    Romeo Beckham at Brentford FC (Getty Images)

    “Romeo has recently signed with a top fashion agent in Paris and has his sights set on working with some ­massive brands.”

    Luckily, a certain Sorrenti has experience working with all sorts of massive brands. It’s a match made in nepo heaven!

