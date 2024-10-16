Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE STANDARD

    Amazon unveils new Kindle devices after sales hit decade high

    By Martyn Landi,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJbvI_0w96Q30O00
    The new Amazon Kindle Colorsoft (Amazon/PA)

    Amazon has announced a new range of Kindle devices, as the tech giant says sales of the device hit their highest level for a decade last year.

    The latest range of devices includes the first Kindle with a colour screen, a new version of the Kindle Scribe e-reader and digital notebook and an updated version of the Kindle Paperwhite.

    The Kindle Colorsoft is the firm’s first colour screen e-reader and will come with wireless charging capabilities, up to eight weeks of battery life and be waterproof, Amazon said.

    Meanwhile, the new Kindle Scribe comes with a stylus known as the Premium Pen, and enables users to make notes on the device, including within the books the read, with the page and text dynamically changing to flow around notations.

    Our new lineup has something for everyone

    Emma Gilmartin, director of Kindle Europe

    The Kindle has proved a hugely popular device since first being launched in 2007, and has evolved into a number of different e-reader devices, while also holding off the rise of smartphones and tablets to be a mainstay for digital reading.

    Eric Saarnio, vice president of Amazon Devices International, said that not only had sales of the Kindle risen in recent years, but more first-time buyers were among that number.

    “Customers love Kindle and are reading on their devices more than ever – global sales last year hit their highest in a decade with the majority of purchases by first-time Kindle owners,” he said.

    “We are excited to bring our customers a completely new Kindle lineup. We obsessed over every detail to deliver the best possible experience for them.”

    Elsewhere in the new range, the updated Kindle Paperwhite is the thinnest and fastest its ever been, Amazon said, with pages turning 25% faster and battery life now at up to three months.

    In addition, the company confirmed it was also launching a new entry-level Kindle, which will start at £94.99, weighs only 158g and will also be available as a Kindle Kids version.

    Emma Gilmartin, director of Kindle Europe said: “Our new lineup has something for everyone.

    “The first-ever Kindle in colour will bring photos to life, a reimagined Kindle Scribe will transform writing in books and taking notes, you’ll fly through books with the fastest Kindle Paperwhite ever, and you can fit our most compact device, the all-new Kindle, in your pocket.”

    The Kindle and Kindle Kids are available now, Amazon confirmed, as is the new Kindle Paperwhite, which starts at £159.99.

    The Kindle Colorsoft will go on sale on October 30, starting at £269.99, while the Kindle Scribe will launch on December 4 for £379.99.

    Read More

    Grave of Scottish soldier is identified 80 years after he died in Italy

    Sam Ryder’s manager to head up search for UK’s next Eurovision contestant

    ‘Rare and special’ piece of Roman armour on display in Scotland for first time

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Samsung phones could soon use AI to automatically change your settings
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 set to launch next week with slimmer, larger displays
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    The Liam Payne falling memes are a disgusting indictment of Gen Z
    THE STANDARD10 hours ago
    Lewisham: Man arrested following stabbing on south London high street
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    London's new elite? Meet the gaytriarchy
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    The Odd Reasons Cats Head-Butt You
    Vision Pet Care17 days ago
    Crew Member on World's Largest Cruise Ship Reveals Crew-Only Areas in Video
    J. Souza23 days ago
    Daniel Khalife ‘congratulated police officer who caught him’, court told
    THE STANDARD10 hours ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 hours ago
    Saoirse Ronan feels ‘fortunate’ she could step away from acting to have children
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Paddington in Peru cast: Who's returning for the sequel – and the major star who left
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern13 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady7 days ago
    The Store, Oxford hotel review: rooftop views for days at this stunning historical renovation
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Lucy Letby gave potentially fatal dose of morphine to newborn, inquiry told
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Former detective jailed after stealing almost 4kg of cocaine from police stores while at work
    THE STANDARD8 hours ago
    Airbnb adds Co-Host Network to help manage listings in major update
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy