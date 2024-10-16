Thomas Tuchel salary: How much will new England manager be paid by FA?

Thomas Tuchel has accepted a significant pay cut in order to take on the role of England manager.

Tuchel was announced as the permanent successor to Gareth Southgate on Wednesday, having signed his contract with the Football Association on October 8.

He will commence the role from January 1, 2025, and his assistant manager will be Anthony Barry, who worked with him at Chelsea as well as Bayern Munich.

How much will Tuchel earn as England manager?

Tuchel earned more than £10million per year during his time as Chelsea manager between January 2021 and March 2023.

He then earned less at Bayern, agreeing a deal worth £7.5m per season but only staying in charge of the Bavarian giants for a year and two months before leaving at the end of last season when Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen ensured Bayern went the whole campaign without silverware.

But Tuchel has now taken a further pay cut, with the FA set to pay him an annual salary of around £5m per year, after the German signed a contract until after the 2026 World Cup.

When Gareth Southgate took on the role of permanent England manager in 2016, he became the lowest-paid England manager since before Sven-Goran Eriksson as the FA sought to backtrack on handing out exorbitant contracts.

New era: Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as England’s new manager (REUTERS)

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he accepted a 30 per cent pay cut , which took his £3m salary down to £2.1m.

But in 2021, he signed a contract extension as England manager until December 2024, worth £5m annually. This is what he earned until July, when he resigned from the job shortly after losing the Euro 2024 Final and following eight years at the helm.

The salaries paid at the top clubs tend to be worth more than jobs managing the leading teams at international level. Pep Guardiola is far and away the highest earner among Premier League mangers, receiving all of £18m per year on his current Manchester City deal.

That contract expires next summer, but City are now growing in confidence that he will sign a contract extension of at least one year in length.

Read More

Tuchel appointed England manager LIVE! News, updates and reaction

William tells new England manager Thomas Tuchel ‘We’re all behind you’

Assisted dying bill would have ‘clear criteria’, says MP in response to concerns