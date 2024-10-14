When is the FA Cup first round draw? Start time, TV channel, live stream and ball numbers today

However, they will not begin their defence until the third round along with the rest of the Premier League and Championship representatives, with the first and second rounds reserved solely for the 48 clubs from the third and fourth tiers in addition to the 32 non-league sides that have progressed to this point, many of whom through several rounds of qualifying.
The FA Cup first round draw remains a significant annual event on the English football calendar for clubs up and down the country. Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the FA Cup first round draw?
The draw for the first round of the 2024/25 Emirates FA Cup takes place on Monday October 14, 2024 at Valley Parade, home of League Two side Bradford City.
Proceedings are due to begin at 7pm BST.
How to watch the FA Cup first round draw
TV channel: In the UK, live coverage of the FA Cup draw will be shown live and free-to-air on BBC Two, beginning at 7pm.
Live stream: You can also watch the draw live and for free online via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
FA Cup first round ball numbers
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barnsley
4. Barrow
5. Birmingham City
6. Blackpool
7. Bolton Wanderers
8. Bradford City
9. Bristol Rovers
10. Bromley
11. Burton Albion
12. Cambridge United
13. Carlisle United
14. Charlton Athletic
15. Cheltenham Town
16. Chesterfield
17. Colchester United
18. Crawley Town
19. Crewe Alexandra
20. Doncaster Rovers
21. Exeter City
22. Fleetwood Town
23. Gillingham
24. Grimsby Town
25. Harrogate Town
26. Huddersfield Town
27. Leyton Orient
28. Lincoln City
29. Mansfield Town
30. Milton Keynes Dons
31. Morecambe
32. Newport County
33. Northampton Town
34. Notts County
35. Peterborough United
36. Port Vale
37. Reading
38. Rotherham United
39. Salford City
40. Shrewsbury Town
41. Stevenage
42. Stockport County
43. Swindon Town
44. Tranmere Rovers
45. Walsall
46. Wigan Athletic
47. Wrexham
48. Wycombe Wanderers
49. Rushall Olympic or Peterborough Sports
50. Tamworth
51. Oldham Athletic
52. Hartlepool United or Brackley Town
53. Kettering Town
54. Altrincham or Solihull Moors
55. Rochdale
56. Scarborough Athletic
57. York City
58. Harborough Town
59. Curzon Ashton
60. Gainsborough Trinity or Boston United
61. Hednesford Town or Gateshead
62. Alfreton Town
63. Guiseley
64. Taunton Town or Maidenhead United
65. Horsham
66. Aldershot Town
67. Southend United
68. Sutton United
69. Boreham Wood
70. Weston Super Mare
71. Wealdstone
72. Dagenham & Redbridge
73. Barnet
74. Chesham United
75. Tonbridge Angels
76. Woking
77. Forest Green Rovers
78. Maidstone United
79. Worthing
80. Braintree Town
When will the FA Cup first round be played?
This season, first round ties in the FA Cup will be played between Friday, November 1 and Monday, November 4, 2024.
