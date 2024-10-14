Open in App
    THE STANDARD

    When is the FA Cup first round draw? Start time, TV channel, live stream and ball numbers today

    By George Flood,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B998N_0w6BaxMk00
    Holders: Manchester United won the FA Cup for the 13th time at Wembley back in May The FA via Getty Images

    The draw for the first round of the FA Cup proper takes place tonight as the journey begins for another season in football’s oldest competition.

    Manchester United are the current holders, having stunned rivals Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley back in May to win the famous trophy for the 13th time - second only to record-setters Arsenal.

    However, they will not begin their defence until the third round along with the rest of the Premier League and Championship representatives, with the first and second rounds reserved solely for the 48 clubs from the third and fourth tiers in addition to the 32 non-league sides that have progressed to this point, many of whom through several rounds of qualifying.

    The FA Cup first round draw remains a significant annual event on the English football calendar for clubs up and down the country. Here’s everything you need to know.

    When is the FA Cup first round draw?

    The draw for the first round of the 2024/25 Emirates FA Cup takes place on Monday October 14, 2024 at Valley Parade, home of League Two side Bradford City.

    Proceedings are due to begin at 7pm BST.

    How to watch the FA Cup first round draw

    TV channel: In the UK, live coverage of the FA Cup draw will be shown live and free-to-air on BBC Two, beginning at 7pm.

    Live stream: You can also watch the draw live and for free online via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

    FA Cup first round ball numbers

    1. Accrington Stanley

    2. AFC Wimbledon

    3. Barnsley

    4. Barrow

    5. Birmingham City

    6. Blackpool

    7. Bolton Wanderers

    8. Bradford City

    9. Bristol Rovers

    10. Bromley

    11. Burton Albion

    12. Cambridge United

    13. Carlisle United

    14. Charlton Athletic

    15. Cheltenham Town

    16. Chesterfield

    17. Colchester United

    18. Crawley Town

    19. Crewe Alexandra

    20. Doncaster Rovers

    21. Exeter City

    22. Fleetwood Town

    23. Gillingham

    24. Grimsby Town

    25. Harrogate Town

    26. Huddersfield Town

    27. Leyton Orient

    28. Lincoln City

    29. Mansfield Town

    30. Milton Keynes Dons

    31. Morecambe

    32. Newport County

    33. Northampton Town

    34. Notts County

    35. Peterborough United

    36. Port Vale

    37. Reading

    38. Rotherham United

    39. Salford City

    40. Shrewsbury Town

    41. Stevenage

    42. Stockport County

    43. Swindon Town

    44. Tranmere Rovers

    45. Walsall

    46. Wigan Athletic

    47. Wrexham

    48. Wycombe Wanderers

    49. Rushall Olympic or Peterborough Sports

    50. Tamworth

    51. Oldham Athletic

    52. Hartlepool United or Brackley Town

    53. Kettering Town

    54. Altrincham or Solihull Moors

    55. Rochdale

    56. Scarborough Athletic

    57. York City

    58. Harborough Town

    59. Curzon Ashton

    60. Gainsborough Trinity or Boston United

    61. Hednesford Town or Gateshead

    62. Alfreton Town

    63. Guiseley

    64. Taunton Town or Maidenhead United

    65. Horsham

    66. Aldershot Town

    67. Southend United

    68. Sutton United

    69. Boreham Wood

    70. Weston Super Mare

    71. Wealdstone

    72. Dagenham & Redbridge

    73. Barnet

    74. Chesham United

    75. Tonbridge Angels

    76. Woking

    77. Forest Green Rovers

    78. Maidstone United

    79. Worthing

    80. Braintree Town

    When will the FA Cup first round be played?

    This season, first round ties in the FA Cup will be played between Friday, November 1 and Monday, November 4, 2024.

