When is the FA Cup first round draw? Start time, TV channel, live stream and ball numbers today

The draw for the first round of the FA Cup proper takes place tonight as the journey begins for another season in football’s oldest competition.

Manchester United are the current holders, having stunned rivals Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley back in May to win the famous trophy for the 13th time - second only to record-setters Arsenal.

However, they will not begin their defence until the third round along with the rest of the Premier League and Championship representatives, with the first and second rounds reserved solely for the 48 clubs from the third and fourth tiers in addition to the 32 non-league sides that have progressed to this point, many of whom through several rounds of qualifying.

The FA Cup first round draw remains a significant annual event on the English football calendar for clubs up and down the country. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the FA Cup first round draw?

The draw for the first round of the 2024/25 Emirates FA Cup takes place on Monday October 14, 2024 at Valley Parade, home of League Two side Bradford City.

Proceedings are due to begin at 7pm BST.

How to watch the FA Cup first round draw

TV channel: In the UK, live coverage of the FA Cup draw will be shown live and free-to-air on BBC Two, beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: You can also watch the draw live and for free online via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

FA Cup first round ball numbers

1. Accrington Stanley

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Barnsley

4. Barrow

5. Birmingham City

6. Blackpool

7. Bolton Wanderers

8. Bradford City

9. Bristol Rovers

10. Bromley

11. Burton Albion

12. Cambridge United

13. Carlisle United

14. Charlton Athletic

15. Cheltenham Town

16. Chesterfield

17. Colchester United

18. Crawley Town

19. Crewe Alexandra

20. Doncaster Rovers

21. Exeter City

22. Fleetwood Town

23. Gillingham

24. Grimsby Town

25. Harrogate Town

26. Huddersfield Town

27. Leyton Orient

28. Lincoln City

29. Mansfield Town

30. Milton Keynes Dons

31. Morecambe

32. Newport County

33. Northampton Town

34. Notts County

35. Peterborough United

36. Port Vale

37. Reading

38. Rotherham United

39. Salford City

40. Shrewsbury Town

41. Stevenage

42. Stockport County

43. Swindon Town

44. Tranmere Rovers

45. Walsall

46. Wigan Athletic

47. Wrexham

48. Wycombe Wanderers

49. Rushall Olympic or Peterborough Sports

50. Tamworth

51. Oldham Athletic

52. Hartlepool United or Brackley Town

53. Kettering Town

54. Altrincham or Solihull Moors

55. Rochdale

56. Scarborough Athletic

57. York City

58. Harborough Town

59. Curzon Ashton

60. Gainsborough Trinity or Boston United

61. Hednesford Town or Gateshead

62. Alfreton Town

63. Guiseley

64. Taunton Town or Maidenhead United

65. Horsham

66. Aldershot Town

67. Southend United

68. Sutton United

69. Boreham Wood

70. Weston Super Mare

71. Wealdstone

72. Dagenham & Redbridge

73. Barnet

74. Chesham United

75. Tonbridge Angels

76. Woking

77. Forest Green Rovers

78. Maidstone United

79. Worthing

80. Braintree Town

When will the FA Cup first round be played?

This season, first round ties in the FA Cup will be played between Friday, November 1 and Monday, November 4, 2024.

