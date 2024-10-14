Gabriel Martinelli hands Arsenal latest key injury concern as Brazil issue update

Arsenal have been handed yet another new injury concern during the latest international break, with Gabriel Martinelli struggling while away with Brazil.

The Gunners winger was recalled to Dorival Junior’s squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru alongside club team-mate Gabriel Magalhaes, having been dropped for September meetings with Ecuador and Paraguay after being used only sparingly during the Copa America tournament in the United States over the summer.

It was a reward for Martinelli’s impressive start to the season with Arsenal, where he has played a prominent role and featured in every match across all competitions so far - starting all bar the Carabao Cup demolition of third-tier Bolton, in which he came off the bench.

Martinelli - who scored his second goal of the season in the 3-1 comeback win over Southampton last week - earned his 14th senior Brazil cap in Friday’s late 2-1 victory over Chile in Santiago, coming off the bench as a replacement for left-back Abner at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos.

In form: Gabriel Martinelli scored in Arsenal’s comeback win over Southampton last weekend (AP)

However, the 23-year-old picked up an injury issue over the weekend after being seen wearing tape during a training session and reportedly being accompanied by the team doctor at Brazil’s hotel, with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirming overnight on Sunday that he had been sent for an MRI scan on a right calf problem.

Martinelli is due to remain with the Brazil squad for further treatment this week rather than returning to Arsenal early, though he now looks unlikely to play any part for the Selecao against Peru in Brasilia on Tuesday night.

“Player Gabriel Martinelli complained of pain in his right calf and underwent an MRI on Sunday night which showed a small area of muscle edema in the area,” the CBF said in a statement.

“The athlete continues to undergo physiotherapy treatment under the care of the Brazilian national team’s medical department.”

It is the latest injury blow suffered by Arsenal during international breaks this season, with the Gunners sweating on the fitness of Bukayo Saka for Saturday evening’s trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League after he limped out of England’s shock home defeat by Greece at Wembley last week before withdrawing from the squad for the trip to Finland on Sunday.

Captain Martin Odegaard has yet to return from significant ankle ligament damage suffered while away with Norway during the September break, while the likes of Kai Havertz and Thomas Partey also withdrew from internationals this time around.

Defenders Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko have also been sidelined of late for Arsenal along with long-term absentee Kieran Tierney, while back-up goalkeeper Neto is unavailable to be involved against parent club Bournemouth at the weekend.

Read More

Arsenal offered huge new Saka injury boost after latest update

Arsenal injury update: Saka, Odegaard and Havertz latest return dates

Grealish thriving under Carsley to prove England value after Euro 2024 snub