    • THE STANDARD

    Manchester United ‘ready to sell Harry Maguire’ in cut-price £10m deal as Erik ten Hag prepares January plans

    By Jamie Dickenson,

    2 days ago

    Manchester United are reportedly prepared to sell Harry Maguire for just £10million in January.

    Maguire has struggled to retain his place at the heart of Erik ten Hag’s defence in recent seasons.

    The 31-year-old England centre-back was relieved of the United captaincy last year and saw a move to West Ham fall through.

    According to the Daily Star , Ten Hag considers Maguire dispensable and United will listen to offers for him in January.

    Maguire was valued at £30m last year but could now move on for as little as £10m.

    The former Leicester centre-back only started 18 Premier League games for United last season as he battled injury problems which caused him to miss out on England’s Euro 2024 squad.

    Maguire has been in and out of Ten Hag’s side so far this campaign but started the 0-0 draw with Aston Villa last weekend before limping off.

    He is not expected to return until next month.

    United splashed out £43m to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich in the summer, but he has yet to convince at Old Trafford.

    Ten Hag played a key role in De Ligt’s signing and the club will want to persist with him, most likely alongside Lisandro Martinez.

    Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are United’s other options in central defence as Ten Hag looks to shore things up at the back.

    Maguire is now into the final year of his reported £200,000-a-week contract at United, but the club can activate a one-year extension if they cannot sell him in January.

    He cost a whopping £70m when he joined the club from Leicester in 2019 but has fallen down the pecking order for club and country.

    Maguire started England’s 2-0 Nations League win over Ireland last month, but faces a battle to get back into Lee Carsley’s squad.

    Levi Colwill, Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa all look to be ahead of Maguire in the running to partner John Stones for the Three Lions.

    Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes backs Ruben Amorim for top job amid Erik ten Hag pressure at Old Trafford

    Rasmus Hojlund suggests he's not ready to play 90 minutes after Manchester United injury

    Manchester United defender Leny Yoro steps up injury recovery with exciting message

    Roy Keane reveals why he 'kind of gave up' on Manchester United after dressing room noises

    Noussair Mazraoui: Manchester United defender undergoes procedure after heart palpitations

