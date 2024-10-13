Open in App
    Finland vs England: Finnish star explains bizarre tattoo of Wayne Rooney fishing

    By Jamie Dickenson,

    2 days ago

    Finland forward Topi Keskinen has revealed why he has a tattoo of Wayne Rooney fishing on his arm.

    Keskinen designed the image of Manchester United and England legend Rooney holding a fishing rod himself.

    And ahead of England’s trip to Finland on Sunday, the 21-year-old has revealed what made him get it.

    “My mum, she’s an Everton fan and Rooney played there,” Keskinen said.

    “And then he made a move to Manchester United and I started watching Manchester United games.”

    “He was like an idol to me. I was watching his highlights in every game that he played in his career, so he’s my favourite player in my life.

    “So I tattooed him with fishing, because I like fishing also.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXVIB_0w57AWq700
    (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

    “It’s my two favourite things combined in one tattoo.”

    Keskinen has impressed since joining Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen in the summer, scoring three goals in seven games.

    And the former HJK Helsinki player believes his side will have chances against England at home after watching their 2-1 defeat to Greece.

    “We’re going to get some chances in the game,” Keskinen added. “We just have to make some right decisions and be lethal.

    “Of course they conceded a couple of goals and two goals offside. Of course we can score from them.

    “We’re going to get some chances because they didn’t defend that well when that came.

    “There’s some quality in that team, so it’s not easy. When we get the chance, we have to do well.

    “We can hurt them and we have the home support. I think it’s going to be a little different game than the first one.

    “Hopefully, we keep the ball more, and if we play against a big country we have to score from the chance.

    “We’re not going to get them that much, so we have to believe in ourselves.”

