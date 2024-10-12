Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE STANDARD

    Bukayo Saka withdraws from England squad as Arsenal face anxious injury wait

    By Jonathan Gorrie,

    2 days ago

    Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has withdrawn from the England squad to play Finland on Sunday.

    The Gunners star was forced off during the 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley on Thursday night with what interim manager Lee Carsley described as a leg injury .

    Saka will now return to Arsenal’s London Colney training base for further assessment, with Mikel Arteta’s side back in Premier League action away at Bournemouth on Saturday.

    Liverpool’s Curtis Jones will also not travel to Helsinki due to personal reasons.

    Jones was a late addition to the England squad ahead of the Greece game but was an unused substitute.

    Harry Kane was one of 22 players who trained on Saturday, increasing hopes that the captain will be fit after missing Thursday's game.

    Kane could not overcome a knock picked up playing for Bayern Munich in time to feature and his absence prompted interim boss Lee Carsley to deploy an eyebrow-raising formation which had Jude Bellingham playing a 'false 9' in front of Phil Foden, Saka, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon.

    It backfired as Greece won 2-1 to take control of League B Group 2, leaving England no room for any more slip-ups if they want to win the group and return to League A automatically.

    Additional reporting from PA

    Read More

    Arsenal injury update: Saka, Havertz and Odegaard latest return dates

    England XI vs Finland: Kane injury latest and predicted lineup

    Finland vs England: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, odds, h2h

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Arsenal injury update: Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz latest news and return dates
    THE STANDARD17 hours ago
    Dejan Kulusevski 'not shocked' after finding new role at Tottenham
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Manchester United sent warning over Manuel Ugarte position: 'I lack certain things'
    THE STANDARD9 hours ago
    Neglect by NHS staff contributed to 13-year-old’s sepsis death, coroner rules
    THE STANDARD3 days ago
    Europa Clipper spacecraft launched by Nasa to look for signs of life on Jupiter moon
    THE STANDARD7 hours ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    'Thunderball's' Famed 'Bond Girl' Luciana Paluzzi Said Sean Connery Was 'A giving actor'
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Chris Kaba’s last words revealed during murder trial: ‘One sec, I think there is police behind me’
    THE STANDARD3 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Woman, 31, left in hospital corridor for hours at ‘most vulnerable’ – inquest
    THE STANDARD7 hours ago
    Elderly man attacked in bus queue after 'letting women and children on first'
    THE STANDARD9 hours ago
    Murder investigation launched after man dies following horror shooting in east London
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Woman in her 20s dies after falling overboard from cruise ship off Channel Islands
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Kate Moss to design ‘perfect party’ wardrobe for Zara
    THE STANDARD3 days ago
    Jay Blades: The Repair Shop presenter denies controlling behaviour towards wife
    THE STANDARD3 days ago
    The Immortal Man: Who from the Peaky Blinders cast is returning for the feature film?
    THE STANDARD3 days ago
    Prisoner detained indefinitely after strangling cellmate with TV aerial cord
    THE STANDARD3 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Drug smugglers guilty over £200m cocaine haul stashed in bananas
    THE STANDARD3 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio18 days ago
    Eubank Jr vs Szeremeta: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks tonight
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Artur Beterbiev beats Dmitry Bivol to become undisputed light-heavyweight champion
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Driver who hit 12-year-old boy on motorway cleared of dangerous driving
    THE STANDARD3 days ago
    Selena Gomez addresses struggle to be taken seriously in film after Disney fame
    THE STANDARD3 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy