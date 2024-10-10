PlayStation Plus October games: Dead Island 2, Dino Crisis, and more

PlayStation Plus is adding a solid selection of games to its all-you-can-play catalogue in October, including the zombie mayhem of Dead Island 2 and PS1 classic Dino Crisis .

There are 10 games for PlayStation Plus Extra members and four more for PlayStation Premium subscribers.

Other highlights include the survival horror The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, university building and management simulation Two Point Campus, and the visually evocative platformer Gris.

What are the PS Plus October game catalogue games?

Here’s the full list of games you’ll be able to play from Tuesday, October 15 and their compatible platforms:

PlayStation Plus Extra: Game Catalogue

Dead Island 2 ( PS4 , PS5)

Two Point Campus (PS4, PS5)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me (PS4, PS5)

Gris (PS4, PS5)

Return to Monkey Island (PS5)

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (PS4, PS5)

Firefighting Simulator The Squad (PS4, PS5)

Overpass 2 (PS5)

Tour de France 2023 (PS4, PS5)

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands (PS4)

PlayStation Premium: Game Catalogue

The Last Clockwinder (PS VR2)

Dino Crisis (PS4, PS5)

Siren (PS4, PS5)

R-Type Dimensions Ex (PS4)

What to play first

For a game that was mired in development hell for well over a decade, Dead Island 2 turned out to be a deliciously nasty surprise. At its rotten core, it’s just an excuse to bludgeon and blow up zombies with the craziest weapons you can find or craft. There’s nothing like hammering a brainless fiend to death with an electrically charged wrench.

Before all the ammo heads get too disheartened, there are guns too (and a crossbow). The graphics are arguably the best thing about the game, with the blood-soaked streets and deserted beaches of Los Angeles recreated in stunning detail. It’s just a shame you can’t drive cars like in the first game — and it would have been nice if it was truly open-world. Still, playing it is a mindless blast, especially with a friend.

Meanwhile, the arrival of Dino Crisis may convince more gamers to jump to the pricier Premium tier, home to classic PlayStation games. If you weren’t around to play it in 1999, it’s a bit like Resident Evil with dinosaurs instead of zombies.

Back then we were all obsessed with T-Rexes and Pterodactyls following the massive success of Jurassic Park and the original Turok: Dinosaur Hunter on the Nintendo 64. Of course, dinos are faster and smarter than zombies and come in more varieties, so don’t expect to mow them down at a safe distance. Oh, and be sure to patch yourself up when you inevitably get injured; blood, after all, attracts predators.

Although it’s not part of this month’s releases, the remastered version of another classic PS1 game will be added to the Premium library later this year — Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain.

