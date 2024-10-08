How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid: TV channel and live stream for Women's Champions League game today

Chelsea begin their Women’s Champions League group stage campaign with a high-profile showdown against Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge tonight.

The Blues have made an impressive start to life under Emma Hayes’ successor Sonia Bompastor, beginning their latest WSL title defence with a narrow win over Aston Villa before hitting newly-promoted London rivals Crystal Palace for seven.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CHELSEA VS REAL MADRID LIVE!

They now head into their maiden European campaign under Bompastor, hoping her experience on the biggest stage - two-time winner as a player and once as a manager with Lyon - could help guide them to a first Champions League title.

Real Madrid have also made a 100 per cent start to the latest domestic season, winning five of five and trailing fierce rivals Barcelona on goal difference only after beating Valencia on Friday night.

One step further? Chelsea have lost in the Champions League semi-finals in each of the last two seasons (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Losing 2020/21 finalists Chelsea have been bested by Barca in back-to-back Champions League semi-finals, while Madrid have never advanced beyond the last eight and were knocked out in the group stage in each of the past two seasons.

This is the third year in a row in which they have faced Chelsea in the groups, with the Blues unbeaten in those four meetings, drawing twice away and winning 2-0 and 2-1 on home soil. Celtic and FC Twente are the other sides in Group B.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid

TV channel and live stream: Tonight’s match is being shown live in the UK on DAZN.

Live blog: You can also follow the game live this evening with Standard Sport’s dedicated blog.