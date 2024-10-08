Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE STANDARD

    How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid: TV channel and live stream for Women's Champions League game today

    By George Flood,

    2 days ago

    Chelsea begin their Women’s Champions League group stage campaign with a high-profile showdown against Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge tonight.

    The Blues have made an impressive start to life under Emma Hayes’ successor Sonia Bompastor, beginning their latest WSL title defence with a narrow win over Aston Villa before hitting newly-promoted London rivals Crystal Palace for seven.

    CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CHELSEA VS REAL MADRID LIVE!

    They now head into their maiden European campaign under Bompastor, hoping her experience on the biggest stage - two-time winner as a player and once as a manager with Lyon - could help guide them to a first Champions League title.

    Real Madrid have also made a 100 per cent start to the latest domestic season, winning five of five and trailing fierce rivals Barcelona on goal difference only after beating Valencia on Friday night.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUmYU_0vySAlAz00
    One step further? Chelsea have lost in the Champions League semi-finals in each of the last two seasons (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

    Losing 2020/21 finalists Chelsea have been bested by Barca in back-to-back Champions League semi-finals, while Madrid have never advanced beyond the last eight and were knocked out in the group stage in each of the past two seasons.

    This is the third year in a row in which they have faced Chelsea in the groups, with the Blues unbeaten in those four meetings, drawing twice away and winning 2-0 and 2-1 on home soil. Celtic and FC Twente are the other sides in Group B.

    Where to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid

    TV channel and live stream: Tonight’s match is being shown live in the UK on DAZN.

    Live blog: You can also follow the game live this evening with Standard Sport’s dedicated blog.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Noussair Mazraoui: Manchester United defender undergoes procedure after heart palpitations
    THE STANDARD13 hours ago
    Manchester United defender Leny Yoro steps up injury recovery with exciting message
    THE STANDARD12 hours ago
    Inspectors warn of ‘catastrophic levels’ of drugs, violence and rats in prison
    THE STANDARD18 hours ago
    How to watch Finland vs Republic of Ireland FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Nations League today
    THE STANDARD21 hours ago
    Two teenage boys murdered in Bristol in case of mistaken identity, court told
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio14 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 hours ago
    Man jailed for stabbing teenager to death as he left north London restaurant
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Apple Watch is detecting illness before symptoms, say users
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber2 days ago
    Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner cleared of rape charges in separate case
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Rooney lawyer minibar bill in Wagatha case was ‘two bottles of water’, court told
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Five men convicted for smuggling £184million of cocaine hidden in banana boxes following Tottenham police raid
    THE STANDARD8 hours ago
    Legal action over collapsed charity regulator report should continue, court told
    THE STANDARD14 hours ago
    Nintendo divides gamers as it releases $100 alarm clock instead of a Switch 2
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Prisoner ‘beheads’ another inmate at jail in France using broken piece of porcelain in brutal attack
    THE STANDARD17 hours ago
    Who was Ratan Tata? Tributes paid to Indian tycoon after his death aged 86
    THE STANDARD19 hours ago
    George Baldock: Greek police say no criminal activity in death of former Sheffield United defender
    THE STANDARD16 hours ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star/Praised Actor River Phoenix: Decades After His Tragic Halloween Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024: See all the winning photos
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Mohamed Al Fayed: 65 more women tell BBC of abuse by ex-Harrods owner
    THE STANDARD22 hours ago
    Rogue landlord told to pay £400,000 over illegal property conversion
    THE STANDARD12 hours ago
    Daniel Khalife ‘visited shops and McDonald’s while on the run'
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Rafael Nadal announces tennis retirement in emotional video: 'It's the right time'
    THE STANDARD18 hours ago
    Southport riots: Father of three jailed for calling for mosques to be burned
    THE STANDARD15 hours ago
    Letby told of worry she had ‘maybe done something wrong’ to babies, inquiry told
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Nintendo's free mystery Switch feature trial: how to sign up
    THE STANDARD16 hours ago
    Secrets from the world’s best wellness clinics… that you can do at home
    THE STANDARD13 hours ago
    Watch the Tampa Bay weather webcams as Hurricane Milton hits Florida
    THE STANDARD20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy