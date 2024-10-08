Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE STANDARD

    Here is everything I’ve learnt about how to dress well in London

    By Kay Barron,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XmlO9_0vyQQgBy00
    Tom ONeill

    On my first day at Central Saint Martins , after arriving aged 19 from the Highlands of Scotland, I was shocked to see that people dressed… just like me. While I couldn’t tell you what I was wearing, I can tell you that in the room full of people who I was going to spend the next four years with, not one of them looked like the fashion students I had seen on The Clothes Show. I felt robbed and relieved at the same time. For of course, very few of these people were from London either, and the only one who stood out was a glamorous Italian in a Prada skirt. Naturally. But over those four years and long beyond, all of us eventually figured out what we wanted to wear. For one that meant getting more casual as she fought against her fashion degree choices, for another she quickly became the ‘cool’ girl in emerging labels no one had yet heard of. I took a little longer.

    To support myself through college I worked in retail, and I may have learnt more about clothes from those Saturday shifts than from my fellow students. I learnt that if I wore tight trousers and bent down a lot in the gentleman’s outfitters on Piccadilly where I worked, I sold more plus fours to rich, elderly Englishmen. I’m not proud of it but I needed to sell stuff. I then moved into the world of elevated high-street women’s fashion in Covent Garden and discovered the irresistible glory of designer denim, which has ruined me to this day.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DX2Om_0vyQQgBy00
    Kate Moss with her ‘it’ bag Mulberry Bayswater in Notting Hill on March 10, 2004 (Getty Images)

    Finally, I secured a place in a luxury store in Notting Hill , where I watched grown women cry if we didn’t have the ‘It’ bag in stock, or the coveted shoes of the season in her size. And I understood it. On that shop floor I saw for the first time that to some, clothes are emotional, and I appreciated it. I am yet to cry if I miss out on a jacket in my size. Swear, yes, be incensed, sure — but cry, not yet.

    It was London that taught me that it is acceptable to be obsessed with clothing and getting dressed. That you can dress up-up for a boring Tuesday to lift your mood and while you may raise a smile from someone on the Central line, you otherwise go by unnoticed. For one of the joys of London is that you can wear anything and very rarely does anyone bat an eyelid. It means you can have great clothes days, and terrible clothes days, and it doesn’t matter. London allows for experimentation, the good and the bad. Unlike the style clichés of Paris or Milan, there isn’t a set uniform. There is a hybrid of cultural influences that is ingrained in the city, and you can immerse yourself in it as much or as little as you like.

    What has that meant for my personal style now? Well, a fashion editor recently said to me: ‘I always think of you as someone who dresses up.’ In reality, I think that means that I always make an effort. Just in case. Even if that case is just bumping into an old friend or ex on the Tube at 8.30am, or the potential of an after-work drink some place unexpectedly fancy. Over 26 years, I have learnt that London is always a good clothing opportunity, and I will never let one pass me by.

    Top tips for what to wear when you don’t know what to wear

    Consider the occasion

    If there is a dress code, respect it. If it’s an interview, research what people who currently work there wear. Don’t wear a suit and tie to a creative job.

    Dress for yourself, always

    Regardless of where you are, or who you are meeting, if you dress for them, you will never feel comfortable or at ease.

    Ask yourself: how do you want to feel?

    If I need to feel confident, I always wear a heel. If I want to feel sexy, it is a great pair of jeans. Identify your own emotional support pieces.

    If still in doubt, reach for an old faithful

    Know the items you feel your best in and always keep them in top condition. Nothing worse than pulling your favourite dress out of the wash basket.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u0ADi_0vyQQgBy00
    (How to Wear Everything)

    Kay Barron is the author of ‘How to Wear Everything’ (Penguin Michael Joseph, £22, penguin.co.uk ), out now

    Read More

    Lower Thames Crossing: Transport Secretary Louise Haigh slams £1bn planning bill

    Elizabeth line chaos as power failure wipes out entire central section - live

    Best Photos of the Day from around the world

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Which London girl are you? The three cult British brands that have completely taken over the capital
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Daughter, 36, to be sentenced for murdering her own parents
    THE STANDARD3 hours ago
    Two teenage boys stabbed to death in case of mistaken identity, jury told
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Inspectors warn of ‘catastrophic levels’ of drugs, violence and rats in prison
    THE STANDARD18 hours ago
    Coroner pledges to use all powers to ensure disgraced surgeon gives evidence
    THE STANDARD13 hours ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 hours ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Man jailed for stabbing teenager to death as he left north London restaurant
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Apple Watch is detecting illness before symptoms, say users
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Five men convicted for smuggling £184million of cocaine hidden in banana boxes following Tottenham police raid
    THE STANDARD8 hours ago
    Legal action over collapsed charity regulator report should continue, court told
    THE STANDARD14 hours ago
    Police sergeant ‘harsh’ but not a racist bully, inquest hears
    THE STANDARD13 hours ago
    Nintendo divides gamers as it releases $100 alarm clock instead of a Switch 2
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Failed asylum seeker who tried to murder postman in horror Tube push jailed for life
    THE STANDARD16 hours ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    Prisoner ‘beheads’ another inmate at jail in France using broken piece of porcelain in brutal attack
    THE STANDARD17 hours ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post24 days ago
    How to Recognize Warning Signs from Guardian Angels
    Emily Standley Allard26 days ago
    Diddy’s Daughters Visit Him in Prison
    Kristen Brady6 hours ago
    US woman 'trapped' in home after 100 raccoons invade her garden
    THE STANDARD14 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    New Breakfast and Lunch Café Coming to Delray Beach
    Business Debut11 hours ago
    Judge names ‘jealous’ teenage killer in interests of open justice
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    The man behind Meghan Markle’s anti-stress patch
    THE STANDARD10 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy