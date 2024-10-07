Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE STANDARD

    Stormtrooper helmet could fetch up to £500,000 in movie memorabilia auction

    By Hannah Roberts,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220a4x_0vxyfDxZ00
    Propstore chief executive officer Stephen Lane holds a screen-matched Stormtrooper helmet from the ‘move along, move along’ scene from Star Wars (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire

    A screen-matched Star Wars Stormtrooper helmet could fetch up to £500,000 at an entertainment memorabilia auction in London.

    More than 1,800 lots will be sold during Propstore’s TV and film auction including the helmet, which featured in the mind trick scene from the 1977 film Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

    Other sale highlights include Michael Keaton’s display batsuit in 1992 film Batman Returns, which is expected to fetch between £100,000 and £200,000.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adInZ_0vxyfDxZ00
    A Propstore employee holds Maximus’ (Russell Crowe) arena helmet and mask (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

    Listed with the same estimation is an arena helmet and mask worn by Russell Crowe in Sir Ridley Scott’s 2000 epic Gladiator.

    Other battle-style props include Mark Antony’s Battle of Actium costume, worn by Richard Burton , in Cleopatra (1963), which has an estimated selling price of between £25,000 and £50,000, and Achilles’ helmet in Troy (2004), worn by Brad Pitt , which could fetch up to £16,000.

    Elsewhere, hand-painted Robert McGinnis poster art for the 1971 film James Bond: Diamonds Are Forever could sell for between £150,000 and £300,000 while Marty McFly’s screenmatched 2015 resizing jacket from Back To The Future Part II (1989) is expected to fetch up to £120,000.

    Another highlight is Captain Jack Sparrow’s hat, worn by Johnny Depp in the film Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), expected to fetch around £10,000 to £20,000.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FDsvn_0vxyfDxZ00
    A Propstore employee looks up at Michael Keaton’s batsuit (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

    Other props have been sourced from films including Saving Private Ryan (1998), The Golden Voyage Of Sinbad (1973), The Princess Bride (1987), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), The Thing (1982), Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001), and The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966).

    Among the TV props on sale is Lady Whistledown’s newspaper and token from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (2023) and Carrie Bradshaw’s bed, bedding and answerphone from hit US TV series Sex In The City, starring Sarah Jessica Parker.

    Stephen Lane, founder and chief executive of Propstore, said: “Following our entertainment memorabilia live auction in Los Angeles this August where Indiana Jones’ hat achieved a record-breaking 630,000 dollars (£481,000), we are delighted to announce our UK sale.

    “This event will feature truly remarkable items from cinematic legends, including the exceptional Ray Harryhausen Collection, with lots from the animator’s private archive.”

    Propstore’s auction will commence live at Bafta 195 Piccadilly in London on November 14 and 15, with online-only sessions for days three and four on November 16 and 17.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Interpol launches public appeal to identify murdered women in cold cases review
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    The best no-fly cycle routes for a chic cycle holiday
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Daniel Khalife trial: Ex-soldier accused of prison escape and giving Iran secrets 'claimed he wanted to be double agent'
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Apple Watch is detecting illness before symptoms, say users
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    When should you give a child a phone? Calls to ban under 14s from owning a smartphone
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner cleared of rape charges in separate case
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Meta 'working' to get Threads' engagement bait problem 'under control', says Instagram boss
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post18 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Drugs, cash, and gun seized in raids across London targeting King's Cross 'criminality'
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    This Mayfair pop-up is selling the hottest underground art and fashion this Frieze week
    THE STANDARD7 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Ringleader of £76m cocaine smuggling plot to appeal against prison sentence
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 days ago
    Ratan Tata: Indian mogul dead at 86 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads tributes
    THE STANDARD2 hours ago
    Man jailed for stabbing teenager to death as he left north London restaurant
    THE STANDARD4 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: How and why hurricanes are named amid Florida storm
    THE STANDARD7 hours ago
    Paul Merson adamant Cole Palmer must start for England after Chelsea form
    THE STANDARD4 hours ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 hours ago
    Wardley vs Clarke 2: Date, fight time, undercard, how to watch, prediction and odds
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz15 days ago
    Four fashion editor approved collaborations to instantly upgrade your autumn wardrobe (for men and women)
    THE STANDARD17 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy