Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE STANDARD

    Fear of missing out sees girls stay online despite negativity, survey finds

    By Aine Fox,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KKmc0_0vxxz5q900
    Most girls have experienced some form of online harm but are reluctant to take a break from social media because of a fear of missing out, a survey has found (Alamy/PA)

    Most girls and young women have experienced some form of online harm but are reluctant to take a break from social media because of so-called “fomo” – fear of missing out – according to a major survey.

    The latest Girls’ Attitudes Survey from Girlguiding found that more than three-quarters (77%) of girls aged between seven and 21 had experience of an online harm in the past year.

    These ranged from mean comments and seeing rude pictures in the younger age group to bullying and harassment for those aged 11 and over.

    Experiences of cyberstalking have become more common, rising 6% to 17% of girls aged 11-21, while seeing unwanted sexual images rose 9% to 35% of this age group.

    Almost four in 10 girls (38%) aged from as young as seven up to 21 said they had experiences of people pretending to be someone they are not online, an increase of 10%.

    With the development and wider rollout of artificial intelligence (AI), girls also reported their worries around safety.

    More than half (59%) of 11 to 21-year-olds said they feel concerned that AI may be used to create fake images of them and impersonate them online.

    Despite the negative experiences, more than half (57%) of 11 to 21-year-olds said they feel reluctant to take a break from social media because of a fear of missing out, commonly known as “fomo”.

    The fear rises as girls get older, going from 55% of 11 to 16-year-olds to 60% of 17 to 21-year-olds.

    Even amid concerns about what they might miss if they do not check in on social media, only just over a third (37%) of girls aged 11-21 said they consider themselves to have strong connections online.

    This is down 7% in four years, Girlguiding said.

    The latest annual annual survey, supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, also found an increase in negative experiences offline.

    More girls aged between 11 and 21 reported knowing someone their age who has or had anxiety – at 80% for the latest research, which is up from 72% three years ago.

    Sexism continues to be pervasive, leaving many girls feeling vulnerable and unsafe

    Angela Salt, Girlguiding

    Some 68% said they know someone who self-harms, up from 65% three years ago, and 62% know someone who has or had an eating disorder, which is up from 58% three years ago.

    Six in 10 (59%) of 13 to 21-year-olds have seen or experienced sexual harassment, and 85% of girls aged 11 to 21 said they experience sexism in their daily lives, whether from sexist comments offline (53%) or when they are online (73%).

    Girlguiding said these findings appear to be having a knock-on effect on girls’ sense of safety, with the proportion of 11 to 21-year-olds feeling less safe because of sexism and misogyny more than doubling in a decade to 47% from 17%.

    Chief executive Angela Salt said: “ Sexism continues to be pervasive, leaving many girls feeling vulnerable and unsafe.

    “We’re glad to see the Government is taking rising levels of misogyny seriously. Now it’s been acknowledged as a problem, we are determined to make sure the voices of girls are heard as part of the solution.”

    – A total of 2,734 girls and young women aged between seven and 21 took part in the 2024 Girlguiding Girls’ Attitudes Survey.

    Read More

    Plans to invest £500m to build hundreds of electric buses announced by operator

    New regulatory office ‘to help new tech reach public faster’

    Oasis announce two Australian dates for 2025 reunion tour

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Human traffickers jailed for 'horrific exploitation' of vulnerable migrants in north London
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    The Met Gala 2025 theme has been announced: Here's what it means
    THE STANDARD6 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Drugs, cash, and gun seized in raids across London targeting King's Cross 'criminality'
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post18 days ago
    Four fashion editor approved collaborations to instantly upgrade your autumn wardrobe (for men and women)
    THE STANDARD17 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meta 'working' to get Threads' engagement bait problem 'under control', says Instagram boss
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Here is everything I’ve learnt about how to dress well in London
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton: How and why hurricanes are named amid Florida storm
    THE STANDARD7 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner cleared of rape charges in separate case
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    Police want to find this man after indecent exposure on Croydon bus
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Does rosemary oil really make hair grow? And can you reverse greys? A trichologist debunks your hair myths
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy