    THE STANDARD

    Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League result, match stream, latest updates today

    By Jamie Dickenson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pm8JP_0vwHD9k200
    Manchester United via Getty Imag

    Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE!

    Erik ten Hag will hope Manchester United’s battling draw against Aston Villa will earn him a reprieve ahead of the international break. In front of the club’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United put in an improved display defensively at Villa Park.

    Bruno Fernandes hit the bar with. a free-kick in the second half while Jaden Philogene blew a great late chance for Villa in a game that was otherwise devoid of clear-cut chances.

    Villa looked a shadow of the side that defeated Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek, but Ten Hag will be pleased with a clean sheet and a point after United shipped three against Porto on Thursday night. Follow all the reaction to Aston Villa vs Manchester United with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog below!

