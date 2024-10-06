Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League result, match stream, latest updates today

Manchester United via Getty Imag

Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE!

Erik ten Hag will hope Manchester United’s battling draw against Aston Villa will earn him a reprieve ahead of the international break. In front of the club’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United put in an improved display defensively at Villa Park.

Bruno Fernandes hit the bar with. a free-kick in the second half while Jaden Philogene blew a great late chance for Villa in a game that was otherwise devoid of clear-cut chances.

Villa looked a shadow of the side that defeated Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek, but Ten Hag will be pleased with a clean sheet and a point after United shipped three against Porto on Thursday night. Follow all the reaction to Aston Villa vs Manchester United with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog below!