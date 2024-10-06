Open in App
    Man, 55, mauled to death by bear while picking mushrooms in Slovakia

    By Sami Quadri,

    2 days ago
    A 55-year-old man has been killed by a wild brown bear while foraging for mushrooms in a Slovakian forest.

    According to rescuers, the bear severed one of the victim's main arteries with a single swipe of its paw.

    Despite swift location of the victim by an emergency helicopter, the challenging terrain hindered rescue efforts. Emergency services reported on Facebook: "Unfortunately (the) man succumbed to injuries despite the efforts of rescuers."

    Slovakia is home to an estimated 1,300 brown bears, primarily inhabiting mountainous regions and dense forests.

    The brown bear, Europe 's largest land predator, has a population of 17,000-18,000, mostly concentrated in the Carpathian Mountains spanning Slovakia, the Czech Republic , Poland , Hungary , Ukraine , and Romania.

    This incident follows two separate bear attacks in Slovakia earlier this year.

    In March, a Belarusian woman was found dead in the Low Tatras mountains, while five others were injured by a bear in Liptovsky Mikulas the following day, just eight miles away.

