Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE STANDARD

    Manchester United: Ruud van Nistelrooy ‘to be offered’ job if Erik ten Hag is sacked

    By Giuseppe Muro,

    2 days ago

    Ruud van Nistelrooy is in line to take over at Manchester United if Erik ten Hag is sacked.

    Ten Hag is under increasing pressure and defeat away at Aston Villa on Sunday would leave the beleaguered Dutchman on the brink.

    Former United striker Van Nistelrooy is on the coaching staff at Old Trafford and the Mirror report he “will be offered the job on an interim basis if Ten Hag is sacked”.

    CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW ASTON VILLA VS MAN UTD LIVE!

    But Van Nistelrooy is said to be worried about being seen as betraying Ten Hag, who brought him back to United in the summer as part of his backroom team.

    The report claims Van Nistelrooy “does not want to be portrayed as an opportunist”.

    After last weekend’s shambolic 3-0 defeat against Tottenham continued a poor start to the season, Ten Hag is under real pressure at United.

    Sir Jim Ratcliffe this week refused to publicly back Ten Hag as his future hangs in the balance.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ObvkO_0vwEqbdn00
    Former United striker Van Nistelrooy is part of Ten Hag’s coaching team (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

    Ratcliffe, a minority co-owner at Old Trafford, is expected be at Villa Park amid growing concern at United about results and performances.

    Asked in an interview with the BBC on Friday whether he retains faith in Ten Hag, Ratcliffe would not be drawn.

    “I don’t want to answer that question,” he said. “I like Erik. I think he’s a very good coach but at the end of the day it’s not my call, it’s the management team that’s running Manchester United that have to decide how we best run the team in many different respects.”

    Any decision on Ten Hag will be taken by chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox.

    Read More

    Manchester United XI vs Aston Villa: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League

    Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

    How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Erik ten Hag sends defiant message to Sir Jim Ratcliffe after Manchester United draw at Aston Villa
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United: Battling draw relieves some pressure on Erik ten Hag
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Chelsea player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho on song despite Blues frustration
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Asda's fashion collaboration with Kate Middleton-approved designer is surprisingly ok
    THE STANDARD3 days ago
    Ange Postecoglou slams 'worst defeat' of his Tottenham tenure after collapse against Brighton
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Medic says Letby ‘misled and maybe manipulated’ him into giving her information
    THE STANDARD19 hours ago
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 – engineered to take the rough with the smooth
    THE STANDARD3 days ago
    M-cat is back: Young people are back on the 'indie sleaze' club drug
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Doctor tells Letby inquiry she ‘should have flagged’ concerns
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio23 hours ago
    Which London girl are you? The three cult British brands that have completely taken over the capital
    THE STANDARD8 hours ago
    St Paul's Cray: Dogs maul two children and woman in horror attack in south-east London
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Arsenal banish bogey memories to lay down title statement against Southampton
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Does rosemary oil really make hair grow? And can you reverse greys? A trichologist debunks your hair myths
    THE STANDARD18 hours ago
    Manchester United 'line up' Thomas Tuchel as potential Erik ten Hag replacement as crunch meeting looms
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Illegal sweets, cereal, and crisps set to be incinerated after Oxford Street American candy store raid
    THE STANDARD21 hours ago
    Cole Palmer reaction at full-time sums up Chelsea frustrations in Nottingham Forest draw
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Liverpool suffer second injury blow against Crystal Palace to compound Alisson issue
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    French teenager stabbed '50 times' and burned alive in Marseille drug war
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Girl, 14, says she would give anything to go back to before school stabbings
    THE STANDARD23 hours ago
    World Mental Health Day 2024: When is it and what is the theme?
    THE STANDARD3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Tottenham injury update: Heung-min Son, Richarlison and Wilson Odobert latest news and return dates
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    10 Ways To Overcome Your Decluttering Fears & Anxiety
    Declutterbuzz11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy