Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE STANDARD

    Harry Maguire thrown England lifeline despite snub as Lee Carsley explains Dominic Solanke call-up

    By Dan Kilpatrick,

    2 days ago

    England interim coach Lee Carsley has insisted that Harry Maguire still has "a really important part to play" for his country, despite the centre-half being dropped from the latest squad.

    Maguire, 31, returned to Carsley's first squad in September after missing out on the European Championship through injury but has not been selected for this month’s Nations League games against Greece and Finland.

    John Stones, Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa made the cut again, along with Chelsea's Levi Colwill who play play centre-half or at left-back.

    Maguire has been in and out of the Manchester United side this season, but asked if he was still part of his plans Carsley was unequivocal.

    “Yeah, definitely," Carsley said on Thursday. “Harry's a player I've worked with in the past. He was really positive in the conversation we had.

    “I'm wary of having those conversations and them going on too long because obviously he's got a game tonight, so it was a case of talking to him about my decision was.

    “Obviously we've got some really good centre-backs that I'm keen to see play and I'm wary about bringing players away that are really experienced and potentially aren't going to play much.

    “But Harry's got a really important part to play not only in this squad but in the rest of the [Nations League] campaign.”

    West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers and Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze also dropped out, while Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham have returned after missing last month's games through injury. Manchester City veteran Kyle Walker has also been recalled.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XeM0H_0vt1HKnO00
    Maguire has been in and out of the Manchester United side this season (Getty Images)

    There was also a first call-up since 2017 for Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke , who was consistently overlooked by Carsley's predecessor, Gareth Southgate.

    “Dom's a player I'm fully aware of, having worked with him in the past," Carsley said.

    “Dom was really close to being in the alst squad, obviously he got injured just before selection. A player that's done so well at Bournemouth and now he's taken that form into Spurs.

    “He's got a lot of really good attributes that I really like as well as being a really nice person. He's extremely talented and it's good that we've got him.”

    England host Greece at Wembley next Thursday before travelling to Finland, with Carsley aiming to build on the impressive wins over the Republic of Ireland and the Fins last month.

    Carsley, who has stepped up from managing England's Under-21s, is expected to lead the team throughout the autumn while the FA continue the search for a permanent boss but the former Everton midfielder is expected to be a contender, particularly if results and performances remain positive.

    “It's really clear what my remit is: to take these three camps in the Europa League. My situation hasn't changed,” he said. “I'm fully aware of my situation and comfortable with it.”

    Read More

    England squad: Dominic Solanke handed recall but James Maddison snubbed again

    Gareth Southgate addresses next move after England exit amid Manchester United links

    Angel Gomes hints at solving England's long-running problem on impressive first start

    Ben White asked not to be contacted by England, Lee Carsley confirms

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Erik ten Hag told Manchester United star who should be dropped for crunch Aston Villa clash
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou talks up James Maddison and Dominic Solanke ahead of England squad announcement
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Photo 'shows Bayesian door was shut minutes before superyacht sank'
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Arne Slot delivers verdict on Premier League lunchtime kick-offs with 'stupid' Liverpool claim
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Jurors shown moment girl stabbed teachers and pupil
    THE STANDARD23 hours ago
    Beach signage was to be updated after summer, drowning deaths inquest told
    THE STANDARD8 days ago
    Man who crammed migrants into tiny car boot jailed
    THE STANDARD8 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Formal steps needed to deal with suspected NHS ‘bad apples’, Letby inquiry told
    THE STANDARD9 days ago
    Family pay tribute to 'joyful' teen knifed in Woolwich as police make further arrests
    THE STANDARD8 days ago
    Sarah Mayhew: Convicted killer admits murdering and dismembering 38-year-old
    THE STANDARD9 days ago
    Paedophile child killer Dominic McKilligan refused release by Parole Board
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio9 days ago
    Mother guilty over deaths of four boys in house fire
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Xbox announces surprise Game Pass games: Starcraft, Mana, and Overwatch 2 x My Hero Academia
    THE STANDARD9 days ago
    Man arrested over Westminster Academy 'acid attack' that left two teens and school staff member in hospital
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    St Paul's Cray: Dogs maul two children and woman in horror attack in south-east London
    THE STANDARD58 minutes ago
    Mum found guilty of manslaughter of four sons who died in Sutton house fire
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Xbox Game Pass games for October announced
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Mike Lynch drowned and deaths of three others under investigation – inquest
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Jury shown CCTV of 'vulnerable' woman who was 'raped and killed by homeless stranger'
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Hurricane Helene: British honeymooners stranded on mountainside for four days after devastating storm
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Former rugby player took his own life while on leave from hospital – inquest
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    James Middleton on the Lake District: 'My sisters Kate and Pippa and I went on holiday there as children'
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Assassin's Creed Shadows release date delay: Ubisoft put back game until 2025
    THE STANDARD9 days ago
    Dad had ‘world turned upside down’ when four sons died in house fire
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Family of Shawn Seesahai describe their pain at his ‘senseless’ machete murder
    THE STANDARD9 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz3 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy