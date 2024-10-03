Arsenal vs Southampton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Arsenal attempt to go the international break on a high as they take on Southampton at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon, with a familiar face standing in their way.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale left the club to join Southampton over the summer in a deal worth up to £25million, a year after signing a new contract and then almost immediately losing his starting sport to David Raya.

It will prove another daunting task for Ramsdale and his Saints side, who remain winless after six games, as the Gunners look to keep pace with Premier League table-toppers Liverpool, who face Crystal Palace in the earlier kick-off.

The last time these two teams met in the league, they shared a 1-1 draw and a 3-3 draw, as the Gunners fell short in the title race. Mikel Arteta will know further dropped points will prove costly once again.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Southampton is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off today, Saturday October 5, 2024.

The match will take place at Emirates Stadium.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Southampton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm BST.

Arsenal vs Southampton team news

Arsenal XI: Raya; Calafiori, Saliba, Gabriel, Partey; Havertz, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Sterling

Subs: Neto, Martinelli, Kiwor, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Merino, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri, Butler-Oyedeji

Southampton XI: Ramsdale; Sugawara, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Downes, Aribo, Manning; Fernandes; Dibling, Stewart

Subs: McCarthy, Taylor, Bree, Ugochukwu, Lallana, Archer, Brereton Diaz, Armstrong, Onuachu

Aaron Ramsdale will face the Gunners for the first time since leaving (Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Southampton prediction

Mikel Arteta will be well aware of the damaging results against Southampton in the previous two times these two teams met, but this Saints side do not appear to pose the same threat as the squad of two seasons ago despite being relegated.

More importantly, this Arsenal squad also looks far stronger than the team battling for the title in April 2023, so should have little problems recording another win this weekend.

The wobble against Leicester will be a concern, but the return of Mikel Merino to fitness is a boost in the midfield.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 53

Draws: 30

Southampton wins: 23

Arsenal vs Southampton match odds

Arsenal to win: 1/12

Draw: 7/1

Southampton to win: 18/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

