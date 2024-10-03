Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE STANDARD

    Arsenal vs Southampton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

    By Alex Young,

    1 days ago

    Arsenal attempt to go the international break on a high as they take on Southampton at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon, with a familiar face standing in their way.

    Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale left the club to join Southampton over the summer in a deal worth up to £25million, a year after signing a new contract and then almost immediately losing his starting sport to David Raya.

    CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW ARSENAL VS SOUTHAMPTON LIVE!

    It will prove another daunting task for Ramsdale and his Saints side, who remain winless after six games, as the Gunners look to keep pace with Premier League table-toppers Liverpool, who face Crystal Palace in the earlier kick-off.

    The last time these two teams met in the league, they shared a 1-1 draw and a 3-3 draw, as the Gunners fell short in the title race. Mikel Arteta will know further dropped points will prove costly once again.

    Date, kick-off time and venue

    Arsenal vs Southampton is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off today, Saturday October 5, 2024.

    The match will take place at Emirates Stadium.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mqk58_0vt1Gr1I00
    (AFP via Getty Images)

    Where to watch Arsenal vs Southampton

    TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

    Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm BST.

    Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog , featuring expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.

    Arsenal vs Southampton team news

    Arsenal XI: Raya; Calafiori, Saliba, Gabriel, Partey; Havertz, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Sterling

    Subs: Neto, Martinelli, Kiwor, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Merino, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri, Butler-Oyedeji

    Southampton XI: Ramsdale; Sugawara, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Downes, Aribo, Manning; Fernandes; Dibling, Stewart

    Subs: McCarthy, Taylor, Bree, Ugochukwu, Lallana, Archer, Brereton Diaz, Armstrong, Onuachu

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGsbt_0vt1Gr1I00
    Aaron Ramsdale will face the Gunners for the first time since leaving (Getty Images)

    Arsenal vs Southampton prediction

    Mikel Arteta will be well aware of the damaging results against Southampton in the previous two times these two teams met, but this Saints side do not appear to pose the same threat as the squad of two seasons ago despite being relegated.

    More importantly, this Arsenal squad also looks far stronger than the team battling for the title in April 2023, so should have little problems recording another win this weekend.

    The wobble against Leicester will be a concern, but the return of Mikel Merino to fitness is a boost in the midfield.

    Arsenal to win, 3-0.

    Head to head (h2h) history and results

    Arsenal wins: 53

    Draws: 30

    Southampton wins: 23

    Arsenal vs Southampton match odds

    Arsenal to win: 1/12

    Draw: 7/1

    Southampton to win: 18/1

    Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

    Read More

    Arsenal XI vs Southampton: Starting lineup and confirmed team news

    Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Premier League - LIVE!

    Arsenal vs Southampton: Premier League — LIVE!

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Erik ten Hag told Manchester United star who should be dropped for crunch Aston Villa clash
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Photo 'shows Bayesian door was shut minutes before superyacht sank'
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Marksman feared ‘one or many’ officers could be killed in Kaba stop, court told
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Jurors shown moment girl stabbed teachers and pupil
    THE STANDARD22 hours ago
    Man who crammed migrants into tiny car boot jailed
    THE STANDARD8 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Family pay tribute to 'joyful' teen knifed in Woolwich as police make further arrests
    THE STANDARD8 days ago
    Formal steps needed to deal with suspected NHS ‘bad apples’, Letby inquiry told
    THE STANDARD9 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio9 days ago
    Mother guilty over deaths of four boys in house fire
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Xbox Game Pass games for October announced
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Former rugby player took his own life while on leave from hospital – inquest
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Happy Hour in Baton Rouge: Barracuda
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Mike Lynch drowned and deaths of three others under investigation – inquest
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Assassin's Creed Shadows release date delay: Ubisoft put back game until 2025
    THE STANDARD9 days ago
    James Middleton on the Lake District: 'My sisters Kate and Pippa and I went on holiday there as children'
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Family of Shawn Seesahai describe their pain at his ‘senseless’ machete murder
    THE STANDARD9 days ago
    Harvard students use Meta glasses to dig up personal info on strangers
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Drowning of two youngsters in rip current at beach was ‘accident’ – coroner
    THE STANDARD22 hours ago
    World Teachers’ Day 2024: What is the theme this year?
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Jury shown CCTV of 'vulnerable' woman who was 'raped and killed by homeless stranger'
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Heartbroken fiancé of missing mother Victoria Taylor appeals for her return
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Where are the Chagos Islands, why has the UK given them to Mauritius and what about the Falklands?
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    GP planned to kill mother’s partner with fake Covid jab, court hears
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Biggest solar flare on the Sun since 2017 sparks fears of radio blackouts
    THE STANDARD1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy