    Royal protection officer faces sack for ‘losing bullet’ in grounds of Buckingham Palace

    By Anthony France,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyQm9_0vrHqFQ300
    Officer ‘lost bullet in grounds of Buckingham Palace PA Archive

    An armed royal protection officer who lied about dropping a bullet in the grounds of Buckingham Palace was caught out by CCTV, it is alleged.

    PC Stephen Cotgreave had been on foot patrol when the magazine fell from his police-issue firearm.

    He picked up the storage device and replaced it but one round of ammunition was missing, the Metropolitan Police will claim at a gross misconduct hearing for Cotgreave.

    The incident happened on December 6, 2022 the day King Charles had an egg thrown at him in Luton before returning to the palace with Camilla to host an evening reception alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.

    A notice for Cotgreave’s two-day disciplinary hearing starting on November 18 reads: “At the end of his shift, PC Cotgreave returned the firearm to the armoury where it was found that one round of ammunition was missing.

    “When asked if anything had happened which could explain the missing round, PC Cotgreave said that he could provide no explanation and denied dropping the magazine.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rP0h8_0vrHqFQ300
    Catherine, Princess of Wales, was at a reception held at Buckingham Palace hours after the incident (Getty Images)

    “CCTV subsequently showed how the round was lost.”

    Cotgreave, based within the Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection command, is accused of breaching standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity to a gross misconduct level.

    The force says his conduct, if proven, is so serious it justifies dismissal.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0No9uN_0vrHqFQ300
    Metropolitan Police firearms officers (PA Archive)

    The Met was approached for further comment.

    On the night Cotgreave allegedly lost his bullet, Charles attended the annual white tie Diplomatic Corps Reception with William and Kate, who wore a red jewelled gown and a tiara originally worn by the Queen Mother.

    Earlier that day, Harry May, 21, hurled an egg at the monarch - the second such incident in less than a month.

    May, of Moreton Road, Luton, thought the King’s visit to a “poor area” was in “bad taste”.

    In January last year, he pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to a Section 5 public order offence, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 in costs.

    Emotional Abbington details threats in 'worst year' after Strictly complaint

    King Charles shows off his ‘moves’ during Samoan dancing lesson

    Tribunal told senior officer raised concern over ‘prevalence of Catholic judges’

    Tributes paid to ‘Windrush pioneer’ Alford Gardner after death aged 98

