    • THE STANDARD

    Bukayo Saka reveals 'statement' message to Arsenal team-mates in bold new title claim

    By George Flood,

    2 days ago

    Bukayo Saka believes confident Arsenal can finally deliver the Premier League title this season after making another significant “statement” in Europe against Paris Saint-Germain.

    The Gunners were hugely impressive in their home opener of the new-look Champions League on Tuesday night, seeing off PSG 2-0 thanks to first-half goals from Kai Havertz and Saka.

    It was one of the signature victories of Arteta’s near five-year reign at the Emirates Stadium so far, a clear indication of their significant progress under the Spaniard and proof that they are fully capable of toppling the biggest sides in Europe after previously playing out a rather insipid goalless draw with Europa League holders Atalanta.

    Such a high-profile win came just weeks after only a scrambled 98th-minute equaliser denied 10-man Arsenal what would have been another landmark triumph away at title rivals Manchester City in the Premier League last month, with the unbeaten Gunners currently sitting third after winning four of their first six top-flight games of the season - a point adrift of early pacesetters Liverpool and behind defending champions City only by virtue of a slightly inferior goal difference.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BdkaR_0vrH7BxJ00
    Starring role: Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal’s second goal against PSG in the Champions League (Adam Davy/PA Wire)

    With City now dropping points in successive league matches and seeing one of their most influential players ruled out for the remainder of the season in Rodri, there appears to be real belief building that this could finally be the year that Arsenal end their two decade wait for a domestic title having been bested by Pep Guardiola’s side in back-to-back years.

    "I don't want to put too much pressure on us but I do think that this is the year (that we can win the title)," England winger Saka told CBS Sports after starring against PSG .

    "I think we've been close the last two years and we're getting closer but this hopefully will be the year.”

    Speaking to Amazon Prime Video, Saka added: "Previous years, I've come runners-up a lot. It's just that spirit in me that I want to win this season and of course, I believe in myself a lot.

    "With those two things, it helps. We believe in ourselves, we believe we're a top team. We showed that tonight (against PSG). I did tell the boys we have to make a statement when big teams are coming to the Emirates."

    Arsenal injury update: Timber, Odegaard and White latest return dates

    Arsenal learn Odegaard injury update as Norway confirm latest squad

    Arteta reveals Timber 'muscular' concern as Arsenal change explained

