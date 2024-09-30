Open in App
    • THE STANDARD

    Next Manchester United manager odds: Ruud van Nistelrooy and Gareth Southgate tipped to replace Erik ten Hag

    By Jonathan Gorrie,

    3 days ago

    Pressure is again building on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag .

    A run of three games without a victory has called the Dutchman’s future at Old Trafford into question, with his side’s performance during Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham branded “disgusting” by club legend Gary Neville .

    Ten Hag has rarely fully convinced in the dugout despite lifting the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in consecutive seasons.

    The Red Devils were linked with a number of different managers over the course of the summer before extending Ten Hag’s contract by another year.

    With the international break looming large, speculation about a potential change in the dugout will only continue unless United can turn things around against FC Porto and Aston Villa this week.

    Indeed, the presence of former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy on Ten Hag’s coaching staff is increasingly difficult to ignore.

    Brought back to the club this summer, Van Nistelrooy has previously managed PSV, so would seem a natural fit should Ten Hag leave and is one of the favourites in the betting markets.

    Former England manager Gareth Southgate has consistently been linked with the post and features too.

    Thomas Tuchel , who is out of work after leaving Bayern Munich, is another being linked with the job should it become available.

    Here’s a look at the latest odds for the next Manchester United manager....

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dNWU2_0voYyVa300
    Under pressure: Manchester United were beaten 3-0 by Tottenham on Sunday (Getty Images)

    Next Manchester United manager odds

    Ruud van Nistelrooy – 9/4

    Gareth Southgate – 4/1

    Thomas Tuchel – 15/2

    Graham Potter – 12/1

    Eddie Howe – 12/1

    Kieran McKenna – 12/1

    Roberto De Zerbi – 20/1

    Ruben Amorim – 20/1

    Zinedine Zidane – 25/1

    Thomas Frank – 25/1

    Michael Carrick – 25/1

    Odds via Betfair and subject to change .

    Man Utd injury update: Mainoo, Shaw and Mount latest return dates

    Rock star in remission from aggressive cancer thanks to NHS trial

    Liverpool injury update: Robertson, Nunez and Elliott latest return dates

