Man City XI vs Slovan Bratislava: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League

Manchester City have Erling Haaland fit and starting in their Champions League trip to Slovan Bratislava.

Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the striker “picked up some knocks” during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle in the Premier League, with Haaland having been kept quiet at St James’ Park.

A challenge in the first half appeared to have left his ankle bloodied but he starts tonight, having trained as normal on Monday .

City remain without Kevin De Bruyne, with Guardiola hopeful the Belgian will return after the international break.

Rodri, meanwhile, will not play again this season after undergoing surgery on a serious knee injury. Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake are also out.

City head into their second Champions League outing having drawn the first 0-0 at home against Inter Milan.

Starting XI: Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol, Gundogan,, Nunes, Savinho, Foden, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Ederson, Carson, Walker, Dias, Kovacic, Grealish, Bernardo, McAtee

Time and date : 8pm BST on Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Venue : National Football Stadium, Bratislava

TV channel and live stream : TNT Sports

