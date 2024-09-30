Open in App
    THE STANDARD

    Man City XI vs Slovan Bratislava: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League

    By Jonathan Gorrie,

    3 days ago

    Manchester City have Erling Haaland fit and starting in their Champions League trip to Slovan Bratislava.

    Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the striker “picked up some knocks” during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle in the Premier League, with Haaland having been kept quiet at St James’ Park.

    CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW SLOVAN BRATISLAVA VS MAN CITY LIVE!

    A challenge in the first half appeared to have left his ankle bloodied but he starts tonight, having trained as normal on Monday .

    City remain without Kevin De Bruyne, with Guardiola hopeful the Belgian will return after the international break.

    Rodri, meanwhile, will not play again this season after undergoing surgery on a serious knee injury. Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake are also out.

    City head into their second Champions League outing having drawn the first 0-0 at home against Inter Milan.

    Starting XI: Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol, Gundogan,, Nunes, Savinho, Foden, Doku, Haaland

    Subs: Ederson, Carson, Walker, Dias, Kovacic, Grealish, Bernardo, McAtee

    Time and date : 8pm BST on Tuesday, October 1, 2024

    Venue : National Football Stadium, Bratislava

    TV channel and live stream : TNT Sports

    Read More

    Slovan Bratislava vs Man City: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, odds

