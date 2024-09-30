Slovan Bratislava vs Man City: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds

Manchester City tonight continue their Champions League campaign away at Slovan Bratislava .

Pep Guardiola’s side, again one of the favourites for the tournament, kicked off this year’s journey with a 0-0 draw at home to Inter Milan .

Picking up only a point in the new-look league table was no doubt disappointing but City are offered a great chance of claiming their first win of the campaign.

The Slovakian champions look like one of the weaker sides in the table, especially compared to the strength of City.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Slovan Bratislava vs Man City is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time tonight, Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

The National Football Stadium in Bratislava, Slovakia will host.

Where to watch Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City

TV channel : The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1.

Live stream : Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport 's dedicated match blog!

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City team news

Slovan Bratislava XI: Takac, Blackman, Kashia, Bajric, Wimmer, Savvidis, Ignatenko, Barseghyan, Tolic, Weiss, Strelec.

Subs: Trnovsky, Hrdina, Voet, Medvedev, Marcelli, Mustafic, Mak, Zuberu, Pauschek, Gajdos, Szoke, Metsoko.

Man City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol, Gundogan, Nunes, Savinho, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Ederson, Carson, Walker, Dias, Kovacic, Grealish, Bernardo, McAtee.

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City prediction

Even with rotation in mind, it would be a huge shock not to see City win against these Champions League minnows.

After shipping five against Celtic in their competition debut, you really fear for Bratislava.

Man City to win, 5-0 .

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two teams have never played.

Slovan Bratislava vs Man City latest oods

Slovan Bratislava to win: 30/1

Draw: 11/1

Man City to win: 1/20

Odds via Betfair and subject to change .

