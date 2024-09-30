Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE STANDARD

    Slovan Bratislava vs Man City: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds

    By Jonathan Gorrie,

    3 days ago

    Manchester City tonight continue their Champions League campaign away at Slovan Bratislava .

    Pep Guardiola’s side, again one of the favourites for the tournament, kicked off this year’s journey with a 0-0 draw at home to Inter Milan .

    CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW SLOVAN BRATISLAVA VS MAN CITY LIVE!

    Picking up only a point in the new-look league table was no doubt disappointing but City are offered a great chance of claiming their first win of the campaign.

    The Slovakian champions look like one of the weaker sides in the table, especially compared to the strength of City.

    Date, kick-off time and venue

    Slovan Bratislava vs Man City is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time tonight, Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

    The National Football Stadium in Bratislava, Slovakia will host.

    Where to watch Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City

    TV channel : The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1.

    Live stream : Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

    LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport ’s dedicated match blog!

    Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City team news

    Slovan Bratislava XI: Takac, Blackman, Kashia, Bajric, Wimmer, Savvidis, Ignatenko, Barseghyan, Tolic, Weiss, Strelec.

    Subs: Trnovsky, Hrdina, Voet, Medvedev, Marcelli, Mustafic, Mak, Zuberu, Pauschek, Gajdos, Szoke, Metsoko.

    Man City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol, Gundogan, Nunes, Savinho, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

    Subs: Ederson, Carson, Walker, Dias, Kovacic, Grealish, Bernardo, McAtee.

    Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City prediction

    Even with rotation in mind, it would be a huge shock not to see City win against these Champions League minnows.

    After shipping five against Celtic in their competition debut, you really fear for Bratislava.

    Man City to win, 5-0 .

    Head to head (h2h) history and results

    The two teams have never played.

    Slovan Bratislava vs Man City latest oods

    Slovan Bratislava to win: 30/1

    Draw: 11/1

    Man City to win: 1/20

    Odds via Betfair and subject to change .

    Read More

    Slovan Bratislava vs Man City LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news

    Arsenal XI vs PSG: Starting lineup and confirmed team news today

    Arsenal vs PSG: Champions League - LIVE!

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Manchester United: Rudd van Nistelrooy purposely not helping Erik ten Hag, claims old foe Martin Keown
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Manchester United: Manuel Ugarte, Marcus Rashford and Casemiro named as Marco van Basten slams squad
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Manchester United make Erik ten Hag decision as speculation continues
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    Beach signage was to be updated after summer, drowning deaths inquest told
    THE STANDARD6 days ago
    Woman raped and killed on park bench, court told
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Man who crammed migrants into tiny car boot jailed
    THE STANDARD6 days ago
    Lawyer calls for ‘calm and considered’ response over Al Fayed abuse claims
    THE STANDARD22 hours ago
    13 observations from the 'hell on earth' that was Labour Conference
    THE STANDARD6 days ago
    Christian sacked over online posts says ahead of court battle she is ‘not alone’
    THE STANDARD22 hours ago
    Family of woman found dead in flat after three years raised fears, inquest told
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    CCTV captures keyless theft gang stealing cars in London using device disguised as Nintendo Game Boy
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Trial of Met police marksman accused of murdering Chris Kaba in Streatham shooting to get under way
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Rape trial of US airman adjourned until next year because of lack of jurors
    THE STANDARD22 hours ago
    Clapham triple stabbing: Neighbours tell of ‘war zone’ as young man killed and two hospitalised in knife brawl
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner 'confessed to abducting a child in Portugal'
    THE STANDARD6 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Dog Who Has Been Looking For Love The Longest
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    'Traumatised' girl, 14, wants to be home-schooled after acid thrown on her outside Westminster Academy
    THE STANDARD23 hours ago
    Seven dead in suspected gun and knife terror attack in Tel Aviv
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    7 best flight-free trips to take right now
    THE STANDARD22 hours ago
    ‘Shame on you’ protester tells judge after conviction for highway obstruction
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Chelsea vs Gent: Conference League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today
    THE STANDARD2 hours ago
    Chelsea XI vs Gent: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Conference League today
    THE STANDARD20 hours ago
    Harry Kane injury: Bayern Munich reveal latest ahead of Champions League clash with Aston Villa
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou talks up James Maddison and Dominic Solanke ahead of England squad announcement
    THE STANDARD15 hours ago
    Manchester United: Jamie Carragher blasts 'huge money' signing Matthijs de Ligt after Tottenham thrashing
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Graham Potter: My big 'mistake' with Chelsea owners during 'impossible' job
    THE STANDARD2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy