Wolves vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League result, match stream and latest updates today

Wolves vs Liverpool LIVE!

Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah’s penalty proved the winner in a 2-1 victory over Wolves, despite a largely below-par performance from the visitors at Molineux.

Arne Slot’s side made a sluggish start and were second best for much of the first-half, but one moment of quality was enough for them to take a lead into the break. Diogo Jota curled a brilliant ball into the box, and Ibrahima Konate roses highest to power a header past Sam Johnstone. Mohamed Salah should have doubled the lead early in the second period, but fired wide of the empty goal as Wolves made a mess of playing out from the back.

It was incredibly comfortable for Liverpool, even in little more than second gear, and there had been little sign of a Wolves equaliser before it came just before the hour mark. Unsurprisingly it was scrappy, Konate failing to clear a ball in his own box and, after a bit of a scramble, it fell for Rayan Ait-Nouri to level the match up. Within seconds of the restart, though, the momentum was swiftly handed back. From a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross, Jota was wrestled to the ground by Nelson Semedo and the referee pointed to the spot, with Salah stepping up to send Johnstone the wrong way.