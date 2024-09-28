Open in App
    Arsenal lead tributes as former player Fabian Caballero dies, aged 46

    By Alex Young,

    2 days ago

    Former Arsenal striker Fabian Caballero has died, aged 46.

    The Paraguayan, who was nicknamed ‘Tyson’ for his combative style, reportedly collapsed whilst playing futsal with friends in his homeland’s capital Asuncion

    The Paraguayan FA said in a statement: “The Paraguayan Football Association deeply regrets the passing of former footballer, Fabián Caballero, who had an outstanding career both in Paraguayan football and abroad.

    ‘We accompany the family and friends in this difficult time.”

    Caballero was signed by Arsene Wenger in 1998 to join an attack consisting of Nicolas Anelka, Nwankwo Kanu and Dennis Bergkamp, but struggled for minutes.

    Caballero made just three appearances for the Gunners before returning to his homeland to join Atletico Tembetary.

    “Everyone at the club is deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our former player, Fabian Caballero,” a statement from Arsenal read.

    “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

    A move back to Britain followed two years later with Dundee , where he spent five seasons.

    A Dundee statement read: “All at Dundee Football Club are extremely shocked and saddened this morning to learn of the passing of former Dundee player Fabian Caballero.

    “Fabian passed away at the age of 46 and will be greatly missed by everyone at Dundee Football Club. Fabian signed for the Dee in July 2000 and became a fan favourite amongst the Dundee supporters.

    “The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Fabian’s family at this very sad time.”

