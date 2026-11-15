Thank goodness the midterm elections are over, as well as the unrelenting negative political messages. Tremendous amounts of money poured into the campaigns even for state offices. Blizzards of mail flyers, torrents of text messages and repeated video ads on Virginia TV stations have bombarded us for a month or more.

Nearly all of the political messaging consisted of negative descriptions of a candidate’s opponent. Just based on the ads, none of the candidates should be in office. Candidates did post some ads to answer the charges made by their opponents. But nearly all of the positive messages consisted of vague promises to fight for their constituents or to look out for their interests.

Research has shown that negative political messages are more effective than positive ones. So all the negative messages are really our fault because we remember criticisms better than a candidate’s statements regarding their positions on issues.

Now it’s our responsibility to hold the candidates responsible for their promises once they are sworn into office. Pay attention to their support of programs that benefit the community as a whole. Their actions will not be plastered on video ads or printed on mailers, so you will have to search for information about what the new officeholders actually do.

Newspapers will report on some political actions, but often it won’t be front-page news, so readers will have to search through the paper. And some websites specialize in news about North Carolina, but unlike this newspaper, most websites are biased toward one political party or the other. So to gain a balanced view, one must look at websites on both sides of the political divide.

The recent election also included three amendments to the state constitution, which all passed. One amendment sets a cap of 3.5% on both personal and business state income taxes for years beginning in January. The current N.C. personal income tax rate is 3.99%, but it’s already scheduled to drop to 3.49% in 2027. And the N.C. corporate income rate is only 2% and is already scheduled to drop to 1% in 2028. So the amendment will not have an immediate effect, but it will prevent future N.C. General Assemblies from raising the tax rates. And given the sweeping changes in the makeup of the U.S. Congress due to the midterm elections, it’s reasonable to anticipate that a similar change could affect the N.C. General Assembly some day.

A second N.C. constitutional amendment requires voters to show a photo ID in order to cast a ballot. It also will have no immediate effect since N.C. law already requires a photo ID to vote. Even mail-in absentee ballots must include a photocopy of the voter’s photo ID. But again, this is insurance to prevent a later General Assembly from repealing the photo ID requirement.

The third N.C. constitutional amendment requires the N.C. General Assembly to place limits on the increases in property taxes imposed by local governments. Property tax rates often become a hot political issue when local governments reevaluate property tax values every eight years. Some local governments revalue property tax values every four years so that the increase in value is not so shockingly high. But this amendment would not affect property tax rates until the General Assembly actually takes action regarding a specific situation. This amendment will become effective once the election results are certified by the State Board of Elections.

It’s the voters’ responsibility to hold elected officials responsible for their actions. Pay attention to N.C. news and contact your elected officials whenever you have a concern.