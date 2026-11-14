Two years ago, some feared that by now, the best player on every high school sports team in America would be getting paid.

It was then that a Wake County judge granted an injunction that struck down North Carolina’s ban on high school athletes being able to be paid for their name, image and likeness.

Much was made at the time of the importance of establishing a means for high school athletes nationwide to have access to the same deals college kids were getting.

North Carolina followed suit with other states, establishing an NIL platform for high school athletes similar to the NCAA’s wide-sweeping changes that allowed outside entities to pay the players who were responsible for generating much of the popularity, exposure and revenue enjoyed by their schools.

Since the door was kicked open, high school NIL deals in North Carolina have grown somewhat, but their average payout isn’t much and their reach hasn’t been far.

Pitt County this year has one athlete on an NIL deal, a first for the county. But the question remains, is the high school NIL era ever really going to catch on?

“I would say as far as the big picture goes, what all of us were concerned about, it’s nowhere near that level,” Pitt County athletic director Paul Cornwell said. “In your larger cities like Raleigh and Charlotte, I think it’s much more prevalent. But in more rural areas, I’ve only heard of a handful of even discussions about it. I’ve had some discussions with people asking about it because we have gone through it.

“The number is not to the level of what people thought it would be and what they see on TV and what they have at the college level. We do have one but their endorsements are more product-based and than financially based. Just that one.”

Cornwell said there was another student-athlete pursuing a possible NIL deal who began the process, but the extensive paperwork and other procedures involved, particularly at the state level, were not completed.

“Essentially, the parents and the student have to go through the process together and the NCHSAA has to approve all of it,” Cornwell said.

Cornwell said the slow tick at which high school NIL has caught on locally might be simply because businesses are not conditioned to consider prep athletes for endorsements.

“I think that, locally, people know about kids (who are standout athletes) but not to the point where they would think of them as an investment opportunity,” he said. “I think most of what you’re seeing across the state are more national recruits who are having deals worked out with the (college program) they are signing with.

“If they’re in a sport where they’re draftable and can have an agent to negotiate a deal, you’re going to have more of that than the local kid who’s having a big year and the local corner store wants them to come by and take pictures with them.”

Cornwell said the trend of more sizeable NIL deals for high schoolers happening in larger metropolitan areas and with players being recruited nationally has persisted in the first two years.

The former longtime Ayden-Grifton head football coach noted that there have been some high-dollar deals in N.C. since the $1.2 million one (signed by former Grimsley star Faizon Brandon) that ultimately led to the state’s allowing of such payouts.

Most notably, five-star recruit Kendre Harrison, a tight end from Reidsville High School, signed an early NIL agreement with Oregon while he was still in high school. His NIL compensation was estimated to be worth between $132,000 and $600,000.

Cornwell also noted Hough High School defensive back Joshua Dobson, who agreed to a reported $1.5 million deal to sign at South Carolina.

“But none of that is local money,” Cornwell said.

Nationally, North Carolina’s high school NIL market remains small considering the numbers of high schools competing in sports. NIL participants actually grew in the second year, but the deals themselves are considerably smaller in worth other than the aforementioned ones.

Former Grimsley quarterback Brandon sued the State Board of Education over a law specifically banning high schoolers from signing NIL deals. The injunction allowed Brandon, now at Tennessee, to ink a $1.2 million deal with Leaf Trading Cards while still in high school.

A 2024 report in Education Week suggested that lucrative deals were rare nationwide at the time, stating that less than 1 percent of all high school athletes would sign meaningful NIL deals.

According to Sports Illustrated, for the vast majority who do earn compensation, the payouts are modest or even “non-monetary product placements and local sponsorships” much like the Pitt County deal. SI said the average deals in states like North Carolina averaged between $60 to $120.

A State Board of Education report for the 2025-26 school year stated that 21 total student-athletes across 18 member schools of the NCHSAA had 24 approved NIL agreements, a 75 percent increase from the year before.

“I think potentially it could continue to grow in the ever-changing world of athletics,” Cornwell said. “It could possibly grow, and it has grown across the state overall, but not at the rate that everybody thought it would. Most of the deals that have come have come from a national level, and I don’t now how much that will change.”