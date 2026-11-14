After explaining last week that politics are not important to me, or at least as important as they once were, I can’t resist offering my opinions about why the Republicans were annihilated at the polls on Nov. 3.

If I was forced to describe the mood of the electorate during the election period, I would use the word “frustrated.” There are other synonyms that I suppose would work as well, including “foiled,” “stopped,” “disappointed,” “dissatisfied,” “agitated,” “discontent,” “defeated,” “thwarted” and “unsuccessful.”

Let me step back to President Donald Trump’s first run for office. He announced his campaign on June 16, 2016. I told a friend that after a couple of primaries, Trump would be relegated to the political pile many others have found in their effort to become president. I honestly believed it, and in fact didn’t care that he’d go by the wayside.

Except that he didn’t. As I observed the campaign, I saw people supporting him who surprised me. But, as I watched and listened, one thing came to mind. He wasn’t a politician, and the people on the Trump Train really liked that.

I wrote a column sometime during that campaign where I laid out why people were so drawn to him. I looked for a copy of the column but couldn’t find it because I’d lost it during a data issue on my computer.

My thoughts at the time were that people are tired of career politicians and Trump wasn’t one. People were, even then, frustrated with their elected officials, who seemingly had no care for their constituency or the many real-life issues they were facing. I believe voters turned to Trump out of frustration and what they considered better policies for the American people and the nation.

Fast forward to 2026 and the midterms, when the party out of power usually does better than the party in power. Except in this midterm, the Democrats smoked the Republicans. Voters were frustrated, discontented and felt defeated because many of the Republicans were no different than their Democrat counterparts. They didn’t do what they promised and showed little empathy for their constituents, who struggled with higher costs including healthcare, groceries and gas. People also felt defeated when they watched those involved in corruption and crime fail to get prosecuted.

That frustration played out all the way down the ballot, not because of the national issues but because of higher home and land valuations leading to rising property taxes, higher fees (that are in essence taxes by a different name) and the lack of a state budget for a lengthy period of time.

The AP News website has an AP Voter Poll that is quite interesting. You see, I am of the belief that unaffiliated or independent voters flipped the script this voter season. According to this poll, of the independent voters, 58% went to Democrats and only 32% went to Republicans. In Democratic or lean-Democratic districts, only 2% went to Republicans. In districts that were Republican or leaned Republican, 7% went to Democrats.

There is quite a lot more that is worth reading on the AP website (apnews.com/projects/elections-2026/voter-poll) that I don’t have the space to print here.

In my view, the frustration played out with independent voters, who swung the election away from Republicans this election year. It happened because politicians, from the state house to the White House, were not paying attention to their frustration and were instead comfortable in their belief they had all the answers to solve a state and a nation’s issues. Obviously they did not, and the voters let them know it at the ballot box.

Will both parties run better candidates? Will independent voters have the same opportunity to elect candidates as Republicans and Democrats? Or will we remain a two-party system that flip-flops every several years because of voter frustration with the candidates they elect? Will Republicans be able to return to power by doing a better job of listening and putting what they hear to action? Will Democrats lose their newly gained power by playing one-upmanship games with the Republicans?

Let’s hope both parties learn to stop playing games with one another and instead seriously work for the American people.