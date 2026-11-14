WINTERVILLE — Ayden resident Taylor Chase is now the special events and sponsorship coordinator for the Pitt Community College Foundation.

In the new role, Chase will help organize Foundation events, work with vendors and community partners, develop and maintain sponsorship relationships, and create opportunities to raise funds that support Pitt students.

She also hopes to bring fresh ideas and develop experiences that people look forward to attending while helping generate meaningful support for students.

“Taylor’s talent, experience and creativity made her an ideal fit for our organization,” said PCC Foundation Executive Director Beth Sigmon. “She’s a well-rounded person who brings a lot to the table with her charisma, intelligence and quiet self-confidence.”

Chase’s background in hospitality, events and public relations has prepared her for a role that requires managing numerous details and relationships at once. A 2025 graduate of Meredith College with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and tourism management, she is completing a master’s degree in sustainable tourism and hospitality at East Carolina University. She also has experience working directly with vendors, clients and promotions as a wedding planner with Kast & Co.

“Having experience across hospitality, weddings, dance and community events has given me a well-rounded perspective that I’m excited to bring to my role at the Foundation,” Chase said.

Before joining the Foundation in August, Chase spent five years with Chick-fil-A, including time in a public relations role.

“During my time at Chick-fil-A, I was involved in community outreach, social media and content creation, marketing, and coordinating events and promotions,” Chase said. “A lot of people knew me as the ‘TikTok Girl.’

“I also had the opportunity to work with the Chick-fil-A corporate team on new restaurant openings, traveling to support the opening of new locations across the country,” she continued. “That experience gave me valuable insight into operations, teamwork, hospitality and what it takes to successfully bring a new location and team together.”

An Ayden resident who’s spent most of her life in eastern North Carolina, Chase said she was drawn by the opportunity to combine her passion for event planning with her desire to serve her community.

“I love the creative and logistical side of planning events, but I wanted to be in a role where the work I’m doing has a direct impact beyond the event itself,” she said. “I have the opportunity to create meaningful experiences that bring people together around a purpose and ultimately make a difference in the lives of PCC students.”

Chase said one of her goals is to increase awareness of the Foundation and strengthen its relationships with local businesses, organizations, donors and community members.

“Ultimately, I want people to better understand the impact they can have through their involvement with the Foundation and to leave our events feeling connected to the mission and excited to be part of it,” she said. “When someone supports the Foundation, they aren’t simply supporting an organization — they are investing in a student’s opportunity to succeed.”