Do you recognize anyone or know what’s happening in today’s Looking Back? If you do, call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, and leave a message to let us know who they are and include your name, town and phone number, or email us at standardnews@ncweeklies.com.

Brad Woodard from Farmville called to identify the man seated in the Nov. 7 Looking Back as Farmville Mayor Sylvester Aycock, or S.H. Aycock.

Woodard identified himself in the Oct. 31 Looking Back as the boy in the hat and mask. In front of him is Carin Tew and next to him are Brian Long and Andy Tew, from left.

No one reached us to identify the man in the Oct. 24 Looking Back. Call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, and leave a message to let us know who they are and include your name, town and phone number, or email us at standardnews@ncweeklies.com.