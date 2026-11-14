Email announcements at least two weeks in advance to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Reflector.

Winter sports

Registration is underway through Nov. 30 for 2027 Winter Sports through Greene County Parks and Recreation, 84 N. Perry Drive, Snow Hill. Register online at greenecountync.gov/departments/recreation or in the Wellness Center lobby 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Sports include coed basketball for ages 5-16 and girls basketball for ages 7-9 and 10-13; cheerleading for ages 5-13. Evaluations for basketball will be Monday, Nov. 30.

Meals initiative

The Winterville Chamber of Commerce is looking for donations for its 2026 Thanksgiving Meals Initiative. Cost per meal is $65. Pledge deadline is 5 p.m. Friday. Pledge donations to director@wintervillechamber.com or visit wintervillechamber.com/thx to donate directly.

United Way plate sale

The Lenoir/Greene United Way Community Plate Sale will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill. Plates include pork loins with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and a slice of cake for $10. The order deadline for plates is Wednesday, Nov. 18. Eat in or take out to help reach the 200 plate goal. Call 252-747-5436 to place orders or email renate.harper@greenecountync.gov or sharon.harrison@greenecountync.gov. The United Way supports the Interfaith Food Bank, Greene County Boys & Girls Club, Greene County Senior Center, American Red Cross, Greene Lamp Community Action, SAFE, Friends of the Homeless and RAAD.

Artwork request

The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, in collaboration with the Pitt County Civic Arts Committee, is inviting visual artists to submit credentials for the development and implementation of an outdoor mural on a curved retaining wall at the Town Common, 105 E. First St., Greenville. Applications are due by Dec. 5. For more information about eligibility requirements or to apply, visit emergegallery.com.

Winterville on Wheels

Winterville on Wheels, a program of free bicycle classes for Pitt County children, has announced its fall 2026 schedule. Learn to Ride, for children still learning to balance or using training wheels, will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Dec. 5. Classes are held at Hillcrest Park, 2418 Carmon St., Winterville. Bikes are available to borrow and free helmets to keep are provided. Register at tiny.cc/WintervilleBikeClasses. Email questions to Kat Dale at kat.dale@wintervillenc.com.

Wreathmaking Workshop

The Pitt County Master Gardner Volunteers will hold wreathmaking workshops from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 11 at 403 Government Circle, Greenville. Participants must bring their own pruning shears and gloves. Registration fee is $35 and is due by Dec. 7. To register, call 252-902-1709 or email brperry@ncsu.edu.

Grocery store tour

A Penny Pinchers Healthy Grocery Store Tour will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. on Dec. 8 at the Food Lion at 4822 Old Tar Road, Winterville. Participants will learn how to stretch their food budget, read labels and make healthy choices. Reserve a spot by contacting De’Vette Thomas at 847-6497 or dmthomas@ecuhealth.org.

Christmas market

The Winterville Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Winterville will present a Winterville Wonderland event featuring a Christmas parade, tree lighting and vendor market from 2-6 p.m. on Dec. 12 at 252 Main St., Winterville. The parade begins at 2 p.m. and the tree lighting at 5 p.m. For more information, visit wintervillechamber.com/christmas-market.

Storytime

The Greene County Public Library, 229 Kingold Blvd., Snow Hill, holds Storytime, a weekly program featuring stories, songs and activities intended for young children and their families, from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays. For more information call 252-747-3437 or email greeneco@neuselibrary.org.

GlasStation

The GlasStation, 3732-B W. Wilson St., Farmville, hosts an open house from 6-9 p.m. on the third Friday of each month during the school year. ECU staff and students will demonstrate glassblowing and PCC’s Ceramics Studio will offer ceramics demonstrations next door. Multiple demonstrations will take place during the evening.

Ayden Museum

The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., Ayden, is open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Thursday-Saturday, 3-7 p.m. every first Friday and 2-3 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 746-4209. There is no admission fee but donations are welcome.

Grifton Museum

The Historical Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open from 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments available by calling 524-0190. Admission is free. Visit griftonmuseum.org.

Winterville Museum

The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. The museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.

Nature Saturday

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturday events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn to kayak, hike the trails and play in nature. Visit atimeforscience.org.

Science Saturday

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences hosts free Science Saturday events at its Greenville and Grifton locations at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Visit atimeforscience.org.

Blood pressure check

The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, holds blood pressure and blood sugar checks at 10 a.m. every third Tuesday of the month through Contentnea Health. For more information call 747-5436.

Group breakfast

The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, holds the Family Caregiver Support Group Breakfast at 9 a.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information call 747-5436.

Healthy Eating

Healthy Eating classes with Velvet Tyndall, Family and Consumer Sciences extension agent with the NC Cooperative Extension, are held at 11 a.m. every second Tuesday of the month at the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill. Call 747-5436.

Mental health workshop

The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, holds a mental health workshop at 11 a.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information call 747-5436.

Health Talks

Health Talks with Jennifer Lane, health educator with the Greene County Department of Public Health, are held at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill. They are free and open to Greene County residents. Call 747-5436.

Free fans

The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, has free box fans for Greene County residents who are age 60 or older with a disability and/or have a home situation where health and wellbeing concerns exist. Supplies are limited. One per household. Individuals who received fans in recent years and/or have a working central air unit may be placed on a waiting list.

LIFE Ministries

LIFE Ministries’ faith-based addiction recovery program meets from 6:30-8:15 p.m. on Mondays at Winterville Baptist Church, 2593 Church St., Winterville. Call 560-5091, email info@lifeaddictionrecovery.com or visit lifeaddictionrecovery.com.

NAMI family support

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds family support group meetings from 6:30-8 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina, 1876 W. Arlington Blvd., Greenville. Virtual meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month through Zoom. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. To register, contact Keith Letchworth at keith.letchworth@gmail.com. For more information visit namipittco.com, email namipittco@gmail.com or call 902-6264.

Give blood

The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments.

Animal adoptions

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247. Foster families are needed to care for kittens, puppies, dogs and cats. Visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.

Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by appointment only for adoptions. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption. Animal services offers several volunteer opportunities. Visit pittcountync.gov/153/Animal-Services.

The Greene County Animal Shelter, 1985 N.C. 903 North, Snow Hill, is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Call 253-2237 for questions about adoptions and lost pets and visit facebook.com/greenecountyanimalservices. Call to schedule an appointment for rabies vaccinations and for animal control issues. Call 747-8000 for after-hours animal control.

Greene County Library

The Greene County Library, 229 Kingold Blvd., holds the Master Chef Jr. program on Mondays at 4:30 p.m. The program teaches kids kitchen skills and food literacy. Call 747-3437 to reserve a spot. Story time is 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and Discovery Lab is 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or email jsayland@neuselibrary.org.

Farmville Senior Council

The Farmville Senior Council meets at 1 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. Meetings are held both in-person and via Zoom. For more information or to attend online, send an email to farmvillesenior council@gmail.com.

Hospice volunteers

3HC is seeking volunteers for its hospice program. Volunteers provide support to caregivers, offer companionship to patients and take part in meaningful activities. Residents of Greene, Pitt, Beaufort or Lenoir counties who would like to spend time with patients and their families in need can email volunteer coordinator Nena Ellis at nellis@3hc.org.

Family Chess Club

The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Direct any questions to President Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.