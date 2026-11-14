Eighteen years ago, I read “Infidel: My Life,” the shocking autobiography of Ayaan Hirsi Ali. Her family was from Somalia, and her parents were devout Sunni Muslims. Hirsi Ali’s father was an intellectual and scholar, educated at Columbia University in New York, and a political dissident from the Darod clan. He believed in education for girls and vehemently opposed female genital mutilation. While he was in prison because of his opposition to the Somali authoritarian government, Hirsi Ali’s grandmother arranged for what she called the “cleansing,” or genital mutilation, of Hirsi Ali and her sister. Political persecution moved their family to several different countries during their childhood.

When it came time for an arranged marriage for Hirsi Ali, she ran away to the Netherlands, where she received a master’s degree in political science. In her early 30s, she renounced the Islamic faith and became an atheist. She was elected to the Dutch parliament in 2003. Her collaboration with Theo van Gogh on a short film about the oppression of women under fundamentalist Islam put a target on her back. Van Gogh was murdered and death threats sent Hirsi Ali into hiding; she still has a constant bodyguard to this day.

In 2007, she moved to the United States, joining a center-right think tank, and was a prominent figure in the New Atheism movement. Hirsi Ali was outspoken against the dangers of what she saw as orthodox Islamic practices and often mocked people of faith.

Although becoming a happily married mother to two boys with financial security, Hirsi Ali realized that she had felt empty and sad for approximately 10 years. She went to doctors and was prescribed medication, but instead turned to alcohol, which eventually put her in rehab. It resonated with her when finally, one of her many therapists told her she was “spiritually bankrupt.” In 2019, her good friend, British conservative philosopher Sir Roger Scruton, told her, “If you don’t believe in God, at least believe in beauty. ... The greatest works of art have been inspired by some connection to God.”

Hirsi Ali began to discover that Mozart, opera and church hymns helped relieve her depression. Eventually, she prayed to God that if he really existed, she would surrender everything. She soon felt burdens lifting and a sense of peace. In late 2023, Hirsi Ali wrote of her conversion to Christianity. At the time, her explanation seemed to some critics to be mostly practical, partly based on the Christian faith being a sound foundation for civil societies. In May of 2024, she participated publicly in The God Debate with her friend and atheist Richard Dawkins.

Over the last three years, it is obvious how her faith has developed. She now has a completely different experience when looking at cathedrals and masterpieces around the world which were created to glorify God. She says she converted to Christianity because she “ultimately found life without any spiritual solace unendurable — indeed very nearly self-destructive. Atheism failed to answer a simple question: What is the meaning and purpose of life?”

Hirsi Ali, her former-atheist husband and their two sons were baptized two years ago. Mathematician, University of Oxford emeritus professor and Christian apologist Dr. John Lennox serves as a mentor to her. She sees the Christian faith as being rooted in love and encourages Christians to lead with truth on the world stage.

“Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’” John 14:6 NIV