Eighteen students at Snow Hill Primary School were recognized with Terrific Kid awards on Nov. 6.

Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character or who has reached a personal goal.

On Fridays, students are presented with an award from a counselor or an administrator and they are congratulated for their work.

The 18 students selected as the Nov. 6 Terrific Kids are Hardy Yarborough, Nain Gonzalez, Khloe Speight, Cochise Sellars, Elias Covarrubias, Analia Leyva Loza, John Amerson, Alexander Angeles-Otero, Ashlin Gardner, Alessia Carter, Nathaniel Head, Skylar Battle, Sammie Gail Crocker, Braelynn Haddock, Julian Rios, Malayshia Joyner, Catalaya Herron and Audrey Harrison.