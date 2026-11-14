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Snow Hill Primary recognizes Terrific Kids
By The Standard,12 days ago
Eighteen students at Snow Hill Primary School were recognized with Terrific Kid awards on Nov. 6.
Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character or who has reached a personal goal.
On Fridays, students are presented with an award from a counselor or an administrator and they are congratulated for their work.
The 18 students selected as the Nov. 6 Terrific Kids are Hardy Yarborough, Nain Gonzalez, Khloe Speight, Cochise Sellars, Elias Covarrubias, Analia Leyva Loza, John Amerson, Alexander Angeles-Otero, Ashlin Gardner, Alessia Carter, Nathaniel Head, Skylar Battle, Sammie Gail Crocker, Braelynn Haddock, Julian Rios, Malayshia Joyner, Catalaya Herron and Audrey Harrison.