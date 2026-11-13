The Greene County Sheriff's Office on Friday confirmed the identity of a deputy killed when his car crashed while responding to a high-speed chase.

Sgt. Devin James was killed in a crash on U.S. 258 on Thursday, the office said. James began with the sheriff's office in 2021.

Two deputies responded about 8:20 p.m. on Thursday to assist the Farmville Police Department with a vehicle pursuit that crossed into Greene County, a sheriff’s office news release said.

The suspect came into Greene County on U.S. 258 North. One deputy was able to catch up with the suspect vehicle near U.S. 258 and N.C. 123.

The second deputy, now identified as James, was on U.S. 258 north of the U.S. 13 intersection and attempted to catch up with the suspect. He lost control of his vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

"Sgt. James was always available and ready to serve at a moment's notice often coming our for events and critical incidents on his own," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The suspect later lost control of their vehicle on Dixon Farm Road and crashed. The suspect was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Farmville police are investigating charges regarding the chase, and the State Highway Patrol is investigating both vehicle crashes, the release said.