A car chase in Pitt and Greene counties resulted in the death of a deputy after they lost control of their vehicle, officials reported in a Friday.

Sgt. Devin James has been identified by officers as the deputy killed during the chase. James began with the Greene County Sheriff's Department in 2021.

Two Greene County Sheriff's Office deputies responded about 8:20 p.m. on Thursday to assist the Farmville Police Department assist with a vehicle pursuit that crossed into Greene County, a sheriff's office news release said.

The suspect came into Greene County on U.S. 258 North. One deputy was able to catch up with the suspect vehicle near U.S. 258 and N.C. 123.

The second deputy, now identified as James, on U.S. 258 north of the U.S. 13 intersection attempted to catch up with the suspect but lost control of their vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, the sheriff's office said.

"Sgt. James was always available and ready to serve at a moments notice often coming our for events and critical incidents on his own," the Greene County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The suspect later lost control of their vehicle on Dixon Farm Road and crashed. The suspect was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, the release said.

Farmville police are investigating charges regarding the chase, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating both vehicle crashes, the release said.