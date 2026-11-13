For Jordan Davis, Ashton Gray and Landon Sides, scoring was bigger in Texas.

Specially, North Texas, where the trio helped execute college football's top offense a year ago. Fast forward a few months, when they decided to take their respective talents to East Carolina, things didn't start as planned.

Gray and Sides each were forced to miss games early in the season due to injury. Davis, as ECU's new offensive coordinator, couldn't find the right combinations, which led to mediocre scoring outputs and the nation's worst third-down offense.

The Pirates surpassed 30 points just once through their first five contests. As North Texas' OC last year, Davis led the offense to at least 30 points in all but one game – the 34-21 loss to Tulane in the American Conference Championship.

Though he's far from dialing up the 50- and 60-point masterpieces that drew national attention in 2025, Davis has shown his hand through ECU's last three outings. When things get tight, he's going to live or die with his guys.

And I, for one, am not mad at that approach.

It started at Memphis, when Sides came away with seven catches for 130 yards and a TD. His potential eighth grab was just out of reach, but it would've added another score and either extended the extra session, or set the Pirates up for a go-ahead two-point conversion.

Against Temple, Sides again finished with a team-best seven receptions. Coaches doubled down on the receiver's featured role last week in the win over South Florida. That's when Sides set new career highs with 14 catches for 126 yards and two TDs.

"I came here with Jordan Davis. Me and him have a really good connection and I trust his play-calling more than anything," Sides said last Friday.

No matter the quarterback or opponent, the Davis-Sides connection is working. It's helped improve some of the team's third-down issues and, more importantly, is providing a go-to option in key situations.

"I feel like I play better when clutch moments come up," Sides said. "Somebody's going to make the play, I want to be the one to do that. … That's just like my competitive nature."

The other leg of the trio is also flashing his competitive spirit of late.

Since the OT loss at Memphis, Davis has created at least 12 touches for Gray each game. The six-foot running back has turned those opportunities into a pair of TDs through three contests.

Gray is fresh off his most impressive outing during that stretch, an 18-carry, 101-yard showing against USF. He also tacked on three receptions, none bigger than the 18-yard catch that moved the chains on third-and-forever and set up Andrew Conrad's game-winning field goal.

With starting back T.J. Engleman Jr. likely slowed by the knee injury he suffered last week, there should be a steady diet of Gray moving forward.

I know one person who wouldn't mind that – Pirates coach Blake Harrell.

"If a guy's having his best game in August or September and just kind of tapers off throughout the year, I'm not sure that's the right type of mentality. We're not progressing. We're not doing our job," Harrell said Monday. "To see those guys (Gray and Sides) playing their best football come November is pretty special, when games are meaningful."

Agreed. The ex-UNT trio has been pretty special of late. They made it big in Texas, now it's time to do the same in Carolina.