Farmville commissioners vote to restore library logo

The Farmville town board voted unanimously to restore the town library’s logo after accusations of a secretive agenda and a contentious back-and-forth involving one of the board members and the interim town manager.

The logo, an open book with multi-colored pages that the library has used for 14 years, was changed after a request by Commissioner Jeffery Fields to interim town manager Andrew Delonno. The abrupt change raised concerns of some residents and Mayor Alex Joyner.

The Farmville Public Library Board of Trustees asked the town board on Monday for clarity after two residents addressed the issue during the public comment period.

Resident Stephanie Phillips, 44, voiced concerns regarding the decision-making process that led to the removal. Citing public records, Phillips said Fields raised objections to the logo in early September, prompting Delonno to instruct the library director to remove it immediately rather than convene the library board.

“We’ve been told that this was about consistent town branding, but the records tell a different story,” Phillips said to the board.

Multiple commissioners have stated that the action was taken to enforce consistent municipal branding — the library logo predated and differed from a town logo adopted in 2022.

Phillips said group text communications involving all five town commissioners were produced by only one member after a Freedom of Information request.

“I’m not claiming that records were deliberately withheld, but I’m saying that five commissioners participated in the conversation, only one appears to have produced that conversation, and that is a transparency concern,” Phillips said.

Questions were also raised regarding $300,000 in taxpayer funds spent on a town branding campaign that excluded the library, as well as ongoing intellectual property disputes over who owns the official town logo.

“How can we be so concerned about enforcing consistent branding when the ownership of that branding remains disputed?” Phillips said.

Resident Lori Drake, 69, asked the board to table any logo changes and argued that removing the 2012 logo without a public hearing violated basic due process.

“Why do the voices of the few who refuse to identify themselves carry more weight than the voices of more than 5,000 residents?” Drake said.

Drake asked the commissioners to follow proper parliamentary rules and delay any final action until residents can weigh in.

“It is critically important that a vote on the library logo should be tabled until there is time for a proper public hearing and all the citizens are on it,” Drake said.

Mayor Alex Joyner pushed back directly against claims that the change was merely a routine branding alignment, pointing to records that contradicted the town’s statement.

“I think that as residents here, it’s important that we understand the steps and how these things transpire, so that our residents can make a decision for themselves on why this logo is being changed,” Joyner said.

Joyner outlined emails and phone calls with board members that pointed to concerns some have over the library’s perceived support of the LGBTQ community, with its colorful logo and events like “Read with Pride.”

Tensions erupted as Joyner confronted board members over records that he said show the decision stemmed from a misguided belief that the library logo resembled symbols used by members of the LGBTQ community to express pride in themselves.

He also pointed out the potential intellectual property conflict with designer Sam Laumann, who claims ownership of the town’s branding.

Joyner also said Delonno is on record as having direct conversations with Fields and Commissioner Bert Smith regarding LGBTQ concerns from three residents that resulted in the logo change.

Fields denied the conversation ever happened.

In an explosive exchange, Delonno claimed Fields was lying and called claims against Delonno’s character “ridiculous.”

“I am not here to babysit you ... these meetings are not a circus,” Delonno said.

Meanwhile, Library Director Angela Bates asked the board for immediate direction so her staff could resume using an official logo on public communications.

At the conclusion of the discussion, Fields motioned to move forward with using the previous logo while legal questions regarding branding ownership are resolved. It passed unanimously.

Beyond the library dispute, the council debated proposed rules to formalize public comment procedures, addressing citizen concerns over potential censorship and unequal treatment.

Commissioners instructed Delonno to research neighboring policies, consider expanding comment windows from 15 to 30 minutes and draft flexible options to bring back for a vote at the December town meeting.