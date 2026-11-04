Democrats gain seats on Pitt Board of Commissioners

Democratic challengers unseated two Republican incumbents on the Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday while a third Republican held his seat in the three contested races for the board.

Gary Weaver, who was appointed to the District 6 seat in September 2025, defeated Democratic challenger Blake Price 6,870 votes to 4,812 votes to win his first full term in complete but unofficial totals from the county Board of Elections.

Meanwhile, Democrat Rodney Harris defeated Benji Holloman 6,298 votes to 5,052 votes in the District 4 race and Democrat Dennis McLawhorn defeated Mark Smith 7,208 votes to 4,966 votes.

With the loss of District 4 and District 5, Republicans go from having four seats on the nine-member board to two seats. The results will be finalized during the county canvass on Nov. 13 when provisional ballots and some absentee ballots are added to the final count.

“I hate that I lost two friends and two Republicans, but the bottom line is life goes on and tomorrow will come and we will go forward,” said Weaver, former chairman of the Pitt County Republican Party.

“I am glad that my supporters and people have confidence in me to have a full term. I look forward to representing the people in my district,” he said.

Weaver said commissioners will continue to work for the good of all Pitt County residents, even when they disagree.

“I am a conservative Christian, but I think every member of the board wants to do what’s best for the citizens of Pitt County,” Weaver said. “We have to take the results, and tomorrow is a new day and we start working tomorrow for the betterment of Pitt County.”

Harris attributed his win to having a great team that knocked on doors and met people where they lived. He said he talked to people truthfully and honestly about “what we are willing to do and how we need to get it done.”

“I also like to attribute that God is an awesome source and without him, none of this is possible,” Harris said.

“I’m on cloud nine,” he said. “We’ll be able to work together, community and commissioner, so we can get things done and move this county forward.”

McLawhorn, a representative of WoodmanLife, said he is excited and looks forward to serving the residents of Pitt County.

“I am very grateful to all the people who helped me,” McLawhorn said. “It’s kind of humbling … I’ve had a lot of people work really hard for me. I’ve tried to do things that I thought would be effective.” That includes knocking on doors and having supporters write and send out postcards.

McLawhorn said he believes he benefited from the Blue Wave that swept the state and nation. Now is the time that he’ll begin his training and learn the lay of the land, he said.

“I am going to talk to a lot of people and I’m going to try to do a lot of listening and when things come up for a vote, I am going to try and make the best decisions. I don’t have a real strict agenda about things I want to do right away,” McLawhorn said. “I want to work with the other commissioners to reach a consensus on the best things we can do for the most people in the county.”

Three uncontested races returned incumbent Democrats to the board.

District 1 incumbent Ann Floyd Huggins, who won the Democratic primary in March, received 7,840 votes. District 2 incumbent Mary Perkins Williams, who also defeated a Democratic challenger, received 5,918 votes.

District 3 Democratic incumbent Christopher Nunnally, who faced no challenger in the primary or general election, received 7,293 votes.