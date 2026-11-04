Democrats make inroads with state House, Senate wins

Democratic challenger Claire Kempner unseated Republican state House Rep. Tim Reeder in the race for the District 9 seat by a slim margin in complete but unofficial totals, while incumbents held Pitt County’s two other legislative seats.

In Greene County, Republican state Rep. Chris Humphrey held on to the District 12 seat, defeating Democratic challenger Don Hardy 15,422 to 14,153 votes, but in the N.C. Senate District 4 race, challenger Jess Rivera defeated incumbent Republican Buck Newton 37,539 to 35,962.

The Democratic wins helped the party seize control of the state House from Republicans if totals hold, according to multiple statewide news sources, and cut into the GOP majority in the state Senate.

With early votes counted and the results tabulated along with Tuesday polling in all 20 precincts, Kempner got 18,187 votes to Reeder’s 18,012 votes, 50.24% to 49.76%, according to the Pitt County Board of Elections.

“We did it!” Kempner said on social media. “Turns out, when you bring people together, knock on a whole lot of doors, and fight for what matters, pretty amazing things can happen! ... We ran this campaign because working families deserve a voice in Raleigh, and now we’re bringing that voice to the N.C. House!

“I’m ready to roll up my sleeves, fight for our public schools, make life more affordable and get to work for Pitt County.”

The victory falls within a margin that allows Reeder to call for a recount. Some absentee and provisional ballots also must be counted during the election canvass on Nov. 13.

Kempner rode a strong wave of support from early voters, who pushed her out to a lead of more than 3,000 votes before polls opened Tuesday morning. She needed every one of those votes, too.

Reeder won the Election Day balloting in 18 of the district’s 20 precincts, but his margins were not quite high enough to recoup from the early voting deficit that boosted Kempner’s campaign.

Calls to Kempner and Reeder were not returned Tuesday night. A statement from Reeder was not available.

Humphrey thanked supporters in a social media statement, saying he was humbled and grateful for their votes.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to represent the hardworking people of Lenoir, Greene, and Jones counties,” he said. “The best is yet to come, and I look forward to continuing to fight for our families, our values, and a brighter future for eastern North Carolina!”

Rivera in a statement said she would support all residents in Greene, Wayne and Wilson counties whether or not they voted for her.

“This district wasn’t drawn so we could win it,” she said. “We won it anyway. Not because of me, but because of every neighbor who decided they’d had enough. I’m headed to the General Assembly to lower your costs, fund our schools, fix our roads and make sure your healthcare doesn’t depend on who signs your paycheck.”

Brown-Bynum

Voters overwhelmingly returned incumbent state Rep. Gloristine Brown to her legislative seat in Raleigh on Election Day.

With early votes counted and 20 of 20 precincts in House District 8 reporting their tallies, Brown, a Democrat from Bethel, won 71% of the vote to dispatch Republican challenger Cathy Bynum of Fountain.

Vote totals were 18,488 to 7,440. The overwhelming majority surprised even Brown.

“I always tell people I want to stay humble until I get where I’m going, but I didn’t expect numbers like this,” Brown said.

Brown won 15 of the 20 precincts. She pointed to economic issues as one of the drivers in voters’ decisions.

“People are still worried about their pocketbooks. With the food prices and still somewhat with healthcare, people are looking for support. They want someone who is there to work for you,” Brown said.

Early voters were especially content to return Brown to her seat in the General Assembly. Voting totals showed Brown claimed 77.8% of the early votes cast in that race, with Bynum collecting just 22.1% of the early votes cast.

Smith-Hostetler

Heavy early voting gave Democratic incumbent state Sen. Kandie Smith a healthy early lead, according to unofficial totals released by the N.C. Board of Elections, and she did not relinquish any of it as Tuesday’s Election Day ballots were counted.

With 100% of precincts reporting in Pitt and Edgecombe counties, Smith got 49,503 votes compared to just 30,618 for Republican challenger Henry Hostetler, giving Smith 62% of the vote compared to Hostetler’s 38%.

“I’m grateful for the confidence of the people of Pitt and Edgecombe counties showed in me. I think they want me to continue to vote for the things that are important for them and to continue to fight for the things that are important to them,” Smith said Tuesday night when reached at her legislative office.

Smith said constituent services and consistency both played an important role in her reelection.

“I don’t think there were really one or two issues that drove the vote. I think there was consistency. When they see you’re working and they see your consistency and you’re accessible and that you’re willing to try to help people solve problems, I think they appreciate that and I think that showed tonight,” Smith said.

Smith took an early lead with 26,346 votes to Hostetler’s 14,238 votes in early voting results from Pitt County.

Early Edgecombe voters leaned even more heavily into Smith’s candidacy, where she claimed 74% of the 12,126 early votes cast ahead of Tuesday’s election.