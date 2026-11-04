Murphy gets narrow win; Davis holds on to seat; Dems flip NC delegation

Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy of Greenville narrowly held off a challenge to retain his District 3 seat Tuesday as Democrats captured the balance of North Carolina’s congressional delegation and went on nationally to capture Congress.

Murphy edged challenger Raymond Smith of Goldsboro by 233 votes with all 190 precincts reporting in complete but unofficial totals. The victory falls within a margin that allows Smith to call for a recount. Some absentee and provisional ballots also must be counted during the election canvass on Nov. 13.

Murphy failed to win his home county, Pitt, where Smith defeated him 36,071 to 25,666 votes. He defeated Smith in Smith’s home county, Wayne, 19,565 to 18,530 votes. Murphy in a statement early Wednesday morning called the win tough-fought and the margin razor-thin. He also won Greene County 3,408 to 2,803 votes.

“After a very long night, I am honored to have been reelected by the good people of the 3rd District to continue being their representative in Congress,” Murphy said on social media Wednesday. “This was a tough-fought race, and eastern North Carolinians made their voices heard loud and clear. This razor-thin victory, in an otherwise difficult cycle, is a testament to the relentless efforts and tireless dedication of my team and volunteers. I look forward to getting back to work in Washington, where I will continue to be a strong, independent voice for our way of life.”

Smith thanked supporters Wednesday morning, but said he was not conceding the race.

“Last night, we’ve witnessed something extraordinary. Across our district, people have turned out, made their voices heard and reminded us that democracy is alive and well in eastern North Carolina. And while we had hoped to stand before you tonight with a clear victory, the truth is, this race is simply too close to call,” he said.

He reminded supporters of his admiration for boxers Muhammad Ali and Sonny Liston and the importance of getting up one more time and waiting for the Nov. 13 canvass to count remaining ballots.

“Let the votes be counted. Let the process work. And let us remember that our strength has always been in our unity,” he said. “The final bell hasn’t rung, and we’re still standing!”

Going into Tuesday’s midterm, the GOP held 11 of North Carolina’s 14 U.S. House seats. Complete but unofficial totals from the State Board of Elections show Democrats won 10 while Republicans held four, with two other races also falling within the 1 percent margin for a recount.

Democratic wins include one by incumbent U.S. Rep. Don Davis of Snow Hill, who held on to the District 1 seat in spite of a gerrymander by the Republican state legislature last year to favor his opponent Laurie Buckout of Edenton.

Davis, whose district included Green County and portions of Pitt County prior to the redistricting, earned 50% of the vote to Buckhout’s 47%. Libertarian Tom Bailey got 3%.

“Tonight, we proved that it truly is the People’s House. Districts may change, lines may be redrawn, but at the end of the day, the people have the final say,” Davis said on social media. “Tonight, the people of eastern North Carolina have spoken loud and clear. Our resilience shows the greatness of our state and nation.”

Buckhout issued a statement conceding the race and saying she respects the choice voters made. She also said that she called Davis to congratulate him.

“And I wish him well because when he succeeds for this district, we all do,” she said. “But we will hold him accountable.”

Among losses for Republican incumbents was the District 14 seat held by U.S. Rep. Tim Moore, the longtime GOP state House speaker elected to Congress in 2024. Moore lost to Lakesha Womack, who earned 51% of the vote to Moore’s 49%.

Republican Virginia Fox of District 5 lost to Democratic challenger Chuck Hubbard in another tight race, 48.7% to 48.66%, or 901 votes. Republican David Rouzer held on to the District 7 seat by less than a 1 percent margin, defeating Kimberly Hardy by 425 votes.

Democrat Cyril Jefferson flipped District 6, defeating incumbent Republican Addison McDowell 51.14% to 48.86%, and Democrat Richard Ojeda flipped District 9, defeating Richard Hudson 51% to 49%.

Democrat Jamie Ager won the District 11 seat held by Republican Chuck Edwards, who dropped out of the race and was replaced by Jennifer Capp Balkcom.

Wins by Democrats helped the party take control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Projections by national news sources show Democrats will control 258 seats in the House to the Republicans’ 177. A total of 218 is a majority.

In the U.S. Senate, Democrats will hold at least 54 seats while Republicans will hold at least 44. Two races, Alaska and Mississippi, remained undecided