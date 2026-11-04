Settlement funding available for overdose prevention efforts

Organizations seeking financing for opioid prevention and treatment programs are encouraged to submit letters of intent to Pitt County government now through Nov. 25.

Pitt County is using its share of money from a settlement between drugmakers and the state to fund support strategies and initiatives that address the opioid overdose crisis and strengthen prevention, treatment, recovery and support services throughout the community.

Eligible proposals must address issues related to the opioid overdose crisis in Pitt County and align with the requirements outlined in the North Carolina Opioid Settlement Memorandum of Agreement.

The form, eligibility requirements and the application process are available at PittCountyNC.gov/OSGrants. For more information call 252-902-2324.