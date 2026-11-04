AGHS effort featured at state conference

An exceptional school-based enterprise at Ayden-Grifton High School was showcased at a state conference this week.

The Charger Brews was selected for the 75th annual Conference on Exceptional Children, which the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Office of Exceptional Children hosted through Friday in Greensboro. The AGHS effort was highlighted as part of a School-Based Enterprise Bazaar showcasing products created and marketed by students with disabilities.

The Pitt County Board of Education on Monday honored AGHS special education teacher Meredith Setser for the program’s inclusion in the conference.

“This recognition really highlights their creativity, their entrepreneurship and the way that they are extending their learning beyond the classroom,” PCS Exceptional Children’s Director Dawn Hester said.

The Charger Brews is a coffee and snacks enterprise staffed by students in the exceptional children’s program at AGHS. Participants operate a food and beverage cart at school to develop employment skills including communication, teamwork, responsibility and customer service.

The annual Conference on Exceptional Children invites educators and parents to share and learn about innovations and practices to help exceptional children achieve. The theme for this year was “Brilliant Past. Bold Future: 75 Years of Exceptional Children.”

Keisha Johnson, a special education teacher at North Pitt High School, represented the local school district at the conference as the PCS 2026-27 Exceptional Children Educator of Excellence.

“She started from the capacity of one of our behavior support teachers,” Hester said of Johnson, who has served at the school for a decade. “You’ll often see her around at all of our outside activities and school events as well, really supporting the community.”

In addition to recognizing staff members, PCS Chief Communications Officer Robin Cox announced more than $330,000 in grant funding for the school district’s exceptional children’s department. Some $320,000 of that comes from federal IDEA funds that provide targeted support and services for school-age students with disabilities.

Cox said more than $250,000 was designated for instructional materials, while about $12,000 was to be used for recruitment and retention of exceptional children’s staff. More than $50,000 was for assistive technology devices and support, and about $13,000 was designated for preschool learners.

“Materials, people, technology and this early start — each grant is a different way of saying that every child belongs and every child can succeed,” Cox said.