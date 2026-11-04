Habitat, partners dedicate two more homes in Farmville

Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County dedicated two more homes in Farmville last week, part of the organization’s effort to build six homes on Brandon Street in conjunction with the town and community partners.

The Oct. 28 ceremony at 4244 Brandon St. marked the dedication of Habitat’s 89th and 90th homes countywide since it was founded here in 1991. The organization said the build was made possible through a partnership with the Inner Banks Home Builders Association and led by Executive Director Sarah Williams and IBXHBA President Michael Moore, principal owner of Designco Construction.

The event came after the Feb. 17 dedication of two neighboring homes, the 86th and 87th homes constructed by Habitat. Each of the homes was constructed on land provided by the Farmville Housing Development Corp., which also donated land for two more homes. FDHC earlier this year also allocated $150,000 to Habitat to support the ongoing construction.

Serving as general contractor, Moore, a Farmville native, led the effort to rally dozens of local trade professionals, contractors and suppliers to donate skilled labor, materials and equipment for the latest homes, Habitat said. The builds represent the largest number of donors of materials and labor in the history of Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County.

Speakers and guests at the ceremony included N.C. Sen. Kandie Smith, N.C. Rep. Gloristine Brown, Mayor Alex Joyner, Pastor John Conway of Opendoor Church, Moore and Williams.

Following the event, guests toured the newly completed homes and met the families who will take ownership and live there.