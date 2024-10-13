Rams drill game-winning field goal to beat Washington

The Greene Central Rams kicked a 28-yard field goal as time expired to win a wild game, 31-29, and spoil Washington’s homecoming on Oct. 11.

The Rams and Pam Pack went toe-to-toe all night, including trading scores inside the 5-minute mark of the fourth quarter, with Washington seemingly having the last score and the last laugh.

Trailing 28-20 with time ticking away, the Pam Pack went for it on fourth-and-three deep in Rams territory and converted on a reverse play to set up a first-and-goal. Washington cashed in a touchdown on the next play to pull within one, 28-27, with 1:18 to play.

Instead of kicking to tie the score, Washington ran a jet sweep and found the end zone again to make it 29-28 Pam Pack, and the Rams were left with long odds and short time to make up the difference.

Greene Central (4-4, 1-3) had lost four in a row entering the game but found one last gasp in the game’s final minute, driving the field in time to set up the game-winning kick.

Neither team led the game by more than seven points all night.

Already ahead 21-14, the Pam Pack pounced on an onside kick late in the third quarter and drove onto the doorstep of the Rams, but a costly fumble near the goal line put the GC offense back on the field.

Quarterback Josh Cetner took the field and tossed a long touchdown pass to Christian Tavarez to pull the Rams back within one point, 21-20, at the expiration of the third quarter. Greene Central was stopped short on a 2-point conversion attempt to keep it a one-point game heading into the fourth.

Cetner drove the Rams back into the lead in the final period, and this time, the QB also rumbled into the end zone on the 2-point play to give the Rams a 28-21 lead with 4:25 to play.

The Rams host West Craven this week.

Ayden-Grifton 36, North Pitt 22

The Chargers traded leads with the Panthers all night but mostly chased them until the fourth quarter, when Ayden-Grifton overtook the lead and ran away with the game on the legs of EJ Ruffin.

It was the third win in the last four for Ayden-Grifton (3-4, 3-1).

North Pitt (4-3, 2-1) led 16-14 at the half before Ruffin scored the first of his three second-half touchdowns on a third-down play from the 9 to give A-G a 21-16 edge with 6:09 left in the third.

North Pitt responded with another scoring drive to grab a 22-21 edge with 3:00 to play in the third, but Ruffin answered again, hitting paydirt from 25 yards out to put the Chargers in the lead again, 28-22, and this time it was for good.

Late in the fourth, Ruffin found the end zone again from close range to put the game away.

North Pitt led 8-7 after the first quarter.

A-G hosts SouthWest Edgecombe this week.

West Craven 45, Farmville Central 18

Farmville dropped its second straight game on Oct. 11 to the Eagles following a 6-0 start to the season.

The setback came despite a 174-yard rushing performance from senior back Elijah Able. Fellow senior Caleb Kelly also scored a rushing touchdown in the loss.

FC quarterback Benjamin Gardner threw for 176 yards that included one touchdown, a 62-yard connection with senior Omaurie Phillips and one interception.

Kelly added a team-best 10 total tackles on defense, but as a unit the Jags had just one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

Farmville (6-2 overall) saw its Eastern Plains Conference record evened at 2-2. The Jags are idle this week before taking to the road to play Greene Central on Oct. 25.