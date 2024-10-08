Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Standard

    Panel says state's elections remain safe, secure

    By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aiCPa_0vz3v1tu00

    WINTERVILLE — Constant training, secure technology and, most importantly, paper ballots are among steps that ensure North Carolina elections are secure, officials said at a forum last month at Pitt Community College.

    Problems occur, but they are isolated and corrected, the panel said during the Trusted Elections Tour, sponsored by North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections held ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

    Former Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr and former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts, leaders of the grassroots effort initiated by The Carter Center, led the forum on Sept. 24. Participating were Pitt County Board of Elections members Jeffrey Blick, a Republican; Derek Brown, a Democrat; Kellie Hopkins, Beaufort County elections director; and Brad Reaves, a professor of computer science at N.C. State University.

    “The truth is that it is inconceivable to me that any party could be able to change the outcome of the election through technical means,” Reaves said. “(But) it is very, very possible for lots of entities to spread disinformation and suppress votes by saying a polling location has changed or these particular kinds of voters can’t vote on this day.”

    Such a situation occurred earlier this year in New Hampshire when voters received a telephone message that was a fake recording of President Joe Biden’s voice, telling people not to vote during the primary because they needed to “save” their vote for Election Day.

    “That creates an illusion of scarcity. You can vote in the primary and general election,” Reaves said.

    He said when people receive surprising election information, they should treat it suspiciously and check it with a trustworthy source, such as a reputable news outlet, a local elections board or the political parties involved.

    Hopkins said she and one of her staff members received texts saying they had not received their absentee ballots. No election office in North Carolina will use text messaging to contact voters, Hopkins said. The offices use mail.

    One of North Carolina’s best safeguards is that voters use paper ballots. While they are counted by computerized tabulators, the physical ballots can also be counted by hand if necessary.

    Hopkins, Blick and Brown said they learned in a recent election that an individual may have voted in both Pitt and Beaufort counties. Both boards of elections were able to find the ballot, determine Beaufort County was the person’s residence and remove his vote from Pitt County’s total.

    The tabulators are not connected to Wi-Fi, so they can’t be hacked, Reaves said. The machine’s data is also recorded on encrypted thumb drives that can’t be replaced with common consumer devices, he said.

    Clifford Farrior, one of a small number of voters who attended the forum, had questions about safety and asked if poll workers have a way of communicating if they see a possible incident involving voter intimidation. Hopkins said administrators are in constant contact with the chief judges at the various precincts.

    “Statutorily, chief judges have the authority to order the arrest of someone in a precinct,” she said. Hopkins has never had it happen during her tenure, but she has had a candidate get in a fight in a precinct parking lot.

    “You want to be careful about bringing law enforcement in an election setting because it can intimidate some people,” she said.

    Orr asked what voters should do if they see suspicious behavior at the polls. Hopkins said they should start by notifying the precinct’s chief judge. If that person is engaged in a situation, voters can also call the local elections office.

    County elections offices also share information with local enforcement to explain Election Day statutes and what approaches need to be taken in certain situations.

    Election security starts with empowering poll workers with knowledge, said Chris Mansfield, a Pitt County poll worker in the audience.

    “Here in Pitt County, Dave Davis (county elections director) has done an excellent job of getting our staff up to speed for this election,” Mansfield said. “I came here to give testimony to how workers are trained in Pitt County, if anybody was thinking it was slap-dashed in any way, shape or form.”

    “All the poll workers, if they are not your neighbors, they are in your immediate (community),” he said. “These people have to live in the community for the rest of their lives. They are going do the best job they can possibly do to make your vote count.”

    Roberts said she has heard similar praise for poll workers in other counties.

    Orr asked if Pitt County had problems recruiting poll workers because different counties are reporting different levels of success. Brown said Pitt County had a large number of applications but election law requires that poll workers reflect a certain percentage of Democratic, Republican and unaffiliated members.

    Local elections offices have already faced a major hurdle: a nearly two-week delay in mailing out absentee ballots because a court ordered Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name removed from the North Carolina ballot. Not only did state and local counties have to spend extra money to print new ballots, Hopkins said, but some counties also had to purchase new sets of envelopes. Some counties also had already attached postage to the absentee envelopes, so that money was lost.

    Davis said Wednesday his office received a $19,000 bill for the ballots printed with Kennedy’s name. He is waiting for the bill for the new ballots.

    His office sent out 1,949 absentee ballots on Tuesday. Nearly 200 military and overseas ballots went out on Sept. 20.

    The deadline to register to vote in North Carolina for the 2024 general election is 5 p.m. Oct. 11.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    J.M. Biggs: Begin to walk in glory
    The Standard20 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Celia Stone: Marks of a healthy ministry and good leadership
    The Standard13 days ago
    Plaintiffs plan to appeal dismissal of Confederate monument lawsuit
    The Standard14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Advocates address domestic violence solutions as federal funding plummets
    The Standard18 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena18 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Wyoming lawmakers angle for leadership roles by pledging conservatism
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy