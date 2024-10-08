High school roundup: Greene Central completes soccer sweep of Panthers

The Greene Central soccer team took another vital step toward the Eastern Plains Conference soccer crown on Monday night in Snow Hill with their second win of the season against fellow contender North Pitt.

Greene Central (10-3, 4-0 EPC) notched its eighth consecutive victory. It came after the visiting Panthers (13-2-1, 4-1-1) held a 2-1 lead at halftime but were stunned by three unanswered Rams goals in the second half.

Junior Josh Osorio continued a dazzling season with two goals and an assist to lead GC, while fellow junior Miguel Zavala and senior Adrian Acevedo added the other goals. Goalkeeper Erick Rodriguez made six saves.

GC has not lost since a 3-1 Sept. 3 setback at Southern Nash, a team that remains undefeated. At that point, the Rams were 2-3, having lost to Wallace-Rose Hill and J.H. Rose to open the season.

North Pitt, meanwhile, has only lost to the Rams this season, having also dropped a 4-0 decision on Sept. 11. The Panthers also drew with Washington, the EPC’s other frontrunner.

Greene Central played at SouthWest Edgecombe on Wednesday before its first of two clashes with the Pam Pack on Thursday in Washington.

Ayden-Grifton 8, West Craven 0

The Chargers lit up the Eagles on Monday night in an EPC match, scoring twice in the first half and then pounding home six more goals in the second.

A-G (5-7, 3-3) completed a season sweep of West Craven and outscored the Eagles 17-0 in those games.

Ayden-Grifton began a two-day home-and-home against Farmville Central on Wednesday at home before traveling to play the Jags on Thursday.

New Bern 4, South Central 1

The Bears blasted 20 shots on goal at the Falcons on Monday and four of them found the back of the net to send South Central to its sixth consecutive setback.

South Central (2-8-2, 0-5) tried for its first Big Carolina Conference win on Wednesday at D.H. Conley before hosting J.H. Rose on Thursday.

SouthWest Edgecombe 1, Farmville Central 0

The Jaguars dropped their third match in five tries on Monday night at home against a Cougars squad that notched its 10th win of the campaign.

Farmville (1-3-1, 1-3) also lost a one-goal match to SWE on Sept. 11 in Pinetops, 2-1.

The Jags played Ayden-Grifton twice in two days beginning on Wednesday in Littlefield.

VOLLEYBALL Oct. 3 Greene Central 3, West Craven 2

The Rams and Eagles played six grueling sets against each other this season, and Greene Central won the last one.

GC avenged a previous 3-2 loss to the Eagles with a 3-2 triumph of its own in the rematch in Vanceboro.

The Rams (11-10, 5-6 Eastern Plains Conference) aimed for a 6-6 finish in league play when they traveled to Farmville Central on Monday for their regular season finale.

Oct. 2 Camden County 3, armville Central 2

The Jaguars lost a marathon five-setter against a tough Bruins team in a match in which all but the first set were full-on battles.

Farmville Central (12-6) held a brief 2-1 lead before Camden County (13-4) rallied to win the final two sets and claim the non-league clash in Camden, 25-12, 20-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-12.

It completed a season sweep for the Bruins, who claimed another five-set showdown in Farmville back on Aug. 26.

Farmville Central returned to EPC play against Greene Central on Tuesday.

Washington 3, Greene Central 2

The Rams went point-for-point with the Pam Pack in every set in Snow Hill but lost in the fifth and deciding frame.

GC led 1-0 and 2-1 before the visitors closed the match with consecutive wins in the fourth and fifth sets, 25-27, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20 and 15-10.

Washington won the first meeting, 3-1, on Sept. 5.

Oct. 1 Ayden-Grifton 3, North Pitt 0

The Chargers booked their seventh consecutive shutout victory in a romp over the Panthers in Bethel, 25-2, 25-8, 25-5.

Ayden-Grifton also swept the Panthers on Sept. 5.

The Chargers had just two more matches to cap a perfect 12-0 ride through conference play.

They were set to play at SouthWest Edgecombe Wednesday and home against Washington on Thursday.