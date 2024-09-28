Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Standard

    FSA's Pate recognized as team player

    By The Standard,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qhc5i_0vmxrtAX00

    A former employee of the Greene County Farm Service Agency last year was selected as the USDA Farm Service Agency District 6 Employee of the Year.

    Amanda Pate currently works in the Wayne County office and is primarily responsible for enrollment and compliance in agriculture risk coverage and price loss coverage programs. She worked in the office in Snow Hill when she earned employee of the quarter, making her eligible for the 2023 award.

    She was recognized for her “team player” spirit as she is also willing to pitch in wherever she is needed.

    “The purpose of this award is to recognize employees who have provided extraordinary customer service within the agency and demonstrated an extra effort to serve customers,” FSA said in its announcement.

    As the recipient of the Employee of the Year award, Pate received a crystal keepsake, a $100 gift card and a District 6 Employee of the Year certificate.

    Pate has been employed by the Farm Service Agency since June of 2020. She is thankful to be a part of the FSA family and the group of people she works alongside in Wayne County, as well as her former boss and former co-workers who helped train her and “show her the ropes,” she said.

    Pate enjoys spending time with her family and friends, especially her two nephews and special little cousins that she loves like her own. She adores her precious fur-baby, a pitbull named Rowdy. Her hobbies include attending concerts when time permits, and reading a good book helps her to unwind.

    “Amanda is proving to be a good addition to the Farm Service Agency and is an excellent example of the kind of employee that has and will continue to benefit the producers and staff of FSA,” the agency said.

    USDA Farm Service Agency District 6 includes Greene, Pitt, Wayne, Nash, Martin, Washington, Tyrell-Dare, Hyde, Beaufort, Wilson, Craven, Pamlico, Carteret and Edgecombe.

    The Farm Service Agency implements agricultural policy, administers credit and loan programs, and manages conservation, commodity, disaster assistance and farm marketing programs along with other numerous programs throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is serving farmers, ranchers and agricultural partners through the delivery of agricultural programs.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    D.G. Martin: Unspent cents cost Americans millions every year
    The Standard2 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Matthew Stevens: Chrysanthemums are the star of the fall season
    The Standard10 days ago
    Celia Stone: Marks of a healthy ministry and good leadership
    The Standard3 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile6 hours ago
    Matthew Stevens: Pumpkins, gourds bring the fall season home
    The Standard23 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Booneville Woman Charged with Felony Fraud
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Attorney: Judge OK's motion to dismiss suit challenging monument removal
    The Standard26 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Matthew Stevens: Goldenrod an option for your fall garden
    The Standard2 days ago
    Matthew Stevens: Native tree's ornamental value underappreciated
    The Standard16 days ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago
    Statewide gun-free zone ban legislation expected for 2025 session
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker3 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Summer’s end, poll calls, school shootings, Sept. 11
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Georgia state senators assert power to subpoena after Fulton DA skips investigative hearing
    The Current GA15 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy