FSA's Pate recognized as team player

A former employee of the Greene County Farm Service Agency last year was selected as the USDA Farm Service Agency District 6 Employee of the Year.

Amanda Pate currently works in the Wayne County office and is primarily responsible for enrollment and compliance in agriculture risk coverage and price loss coverage programs. She worked in the office in Snow Hill when she earned employee of the quarter, making her eligible for the 2023 award.

She was recognized for her “team player” spirit as she is also willing to pitch in wherever she is needed.

“The purpose of this award is to recognize employees who have provided extraordinary customer service within the agency and demonstrated an extra effort to serve customers,” FSA said in its announcement.

As the recipient of the Employee of the Year award, Pate received a crystal keepsake, a $100 gift card and a District 6 Employee of the Year certificate.

Pate has been employed by the Farm Service Agency since June of 2020. She is thankful to be a part of the FSA family and the group of people she works alongside in Wayne County, as well as her former boss and former co-workers who helped train her and “show her the ropes,” she said.

Pate enjoys spending time with her family and friends, especially her two nephews and special little cousins that she loves like her own. She adores her precious fur-baby, a pitbull named Rowdy. Her hobbies include attending concerts when time permits, and reading a good book helps her to unwind.

“Amanda is proving to be a good addition to the Farm Service Agency and is an excellent example of the kind of employee that has and will continue to benefit the producers and staff of FSA,” the agency said.

USDA Farm Service Agency District 6 includes Greene, Pitt, Wayne, Nash, Martin, Washington, Tyrell-Dare, Hyde, Beaufort, Wilson, Craven, Pamlico, Carteret and Edgecombe.

The Farm Service Agency implements agricultural policy, administers credit and loan programs, and manages conservation, commodity, disaster assistance and farm marketing programs along with other numerous programs throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is serving farmers, ranchers and agricultural partners through the delivery of agricultural programs.