Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The St. Augustine Record

    💸Great money news

    By Lucia Viti, St. Augustine Record,

    1 days ago

    Ladies and gentlemen, we have just tip-toed into Tuesday. The weatherman is promising a truly perfect day with temperatures peaking at 80 and a completely cloudless sky. 🌞

    This week we honor Maggie Smith, the British actress whose career spanned seven decades on stage and screen. Her recent passing — Sept. 27 — at 89 marked the end of an era for a "Dame" honored as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire and a member of the Order of the Companions of Honor.

    The two-time Academy Award winner can only be described as a legend. Personally, her portrayal of Lady Grantham in Downton Abbey remains among her most delightful performances. Her often pugnacious, entitled, one-sided, fiercely independent and remarkably comedic character marked the onset of a true feminist who required the service of others to survive.

    Marked by wars, automation and an American daughter-in-law, "granny's" life became one of beleaguered consent laced with wit, charm and humor.

    "We can't escape the shadow, so the best thing we can do is notice the light and be open to it. " ~ Maggie Smith

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GjdAW_0wGAbT1500

    Share this newsletter with family and friends. If you were forwarded this newsletter and would like to sign up, you may do so here .

    Good money news for St. Johns County 💸

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TbWlj_0wGAbT1500

    St. Johns County will receive more than $11 million in federal and state funding for public safety and community services, according to a news release issued from the St. Johns County Office of Public Affairs.

    FEMA's Staffing for Adequate Emergency Response (SAFER) Grants Program allocated $7.1 million to hire 21 firefighters — and additional tanker trucks — to be stationed in the southwest region of St. Johns County.

    Click here to read the story.

    What else you should know today: 🔊

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlFxe_0wGAbT1500

    📜Important news: The Tristyn Bailey Family, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations will host the final safety presentation for middle and high school students, parents and guardians at Bartram Trail High School on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. Click here for story details.

    💰 The money is good: Cogent Bank becomes the first private-sector investor to invest in Ability Housing , a nonprofit organization that develops affordable housing communities across Florida. Click here for story details.

    🐟Get your license: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is urging Floridians to purchase proper recreational fishing and hunting license packages. Click here to purchase.

    👍Meeting news: The City of St. Augustine is hosting an open house to discuss its SMART St. Augustine Project on Oct. 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in The Alcazar Room at City Hall. Click here for story details.

    😀Fun October events: Click here for your robust one-stop information portal of St. Augustine's October events. Do send us your fun October events for listing in our event calendar to lviti@gannett.com .

    Reader Mailbag... Talk to me St. Augustine 📧

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ncUy5_0wGAbT1500

    LJ reached out with a simple question, "What is this and what are the revolving doors? "

    According to the Vilano Beach Main Street Association, tip your hat to the new (opened in July) Vilano Beach Music Pavillion at the recently renovated Ocean View Park. The project — funded by an education grant 20 years ago — includes a staging area that comfortably seats almost 200 people. The backdrop panels (not revolving doors) block sound. The seating area was also repaired, and landscape and vegetation were added.

    Additional park enhancements include renovated restrooms, new showers, foot showers and changing rooms. The area's two walkways were renovated and a mobi mat was added for handicap accessibility.

    The park includes a shady play area, complete with a climbing apparatus and educational signs that explain why protecting the dunes protects our beloved turtles.

    Also of note, the trash is emptied three times a day and the bathrooms are serviced daily. Congrats Vilano Beach. Job well done. Micah and I visit often, and we love how great it looks!

    Please share your favorite St. Augustine moments with us via pictures and stories of family celebrations, friends and solo days brimming with funny, historical or simply pleasant moments, as well as the "Hey, I have an idea; and did you know; and why is this happening in St. Augustine?" and of course, Tuesday's "I've got a question" notes to Lviti@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: 💸Great money news

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group21 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy