💸Great money news

Ladies and gentlemen, we have just tip-toed into Tuesday. The weatherman is promising a truly perfect day with temperatures peaking at 80 and a completely cloudless sky. 🌞

This week we honor Maggie Smith, the British actress whose career spanned seven decades on stage and screen. Her recent passing — Sept. 27 — at 89 marked the end of an era for a "Dame" honored as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire and a member of the Order of the Companions of Honor.

The two-time Academy Award winner can only be described as a legend. Personally, her portrayal of Lady Grantham in Downton Abbey remains among her most delightful performances. Her often pugnacious, entitled, one-sided, fiercely independent and remarkably comedic character marked the onset of a true feminist who required the service of others to survive.

Marked by wars, automation and an American daughter-in-law, "granny's" life became one of beleaguered consent laced with wit, charm and humor.

"We can't escape the shadow, so the best thing we can do is notice the light and be open to it. " ~ Maggie Smith

Share this newsletter with family and friends. If you were forwarded this newsletter and would like to sign up, you may do so here .

Good money news for St. Johns County 💸

St. Johns County will receive more than $11 million in federal and state funding for public safety and community services, according to a news release issued from the St. Johns County Office of Public Affairs.

FEMA's Staffing for Adequate Emergency Response (SAFER) Grants Program allocated $7.1 million to hire 21 firefighters — and additional tanker trucks — to be stationed in the southwest region of St. Johns County.

Click here to read the story.

What else you should know today: 🔊

📜Important news: The Tristyn Bailey Family, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations will host the final safety presentation for middle and high school students, parents and guardians at Bartram Trail High School on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. Click here for story details.

💰 The money is good: Cogent Bank becomes the first private-sector investor to invest in Ability Housing , a nonprofit organization that develops affordable housing communities across Florida. Click here for story details.

🐟Get your license: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is urging Floridians to purchase proper recreational fishing and hunting license packages. Click here to purchase.

👍Meeting news: The City of St. Augustine is hosting an open house to discuss its SMART St. Augustine Project on Oct. 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in The Alcazar Room at City Hall. Click here for story details.

😀Fun October events: Click here for your robust one-stop information portal of St. Augustine's October events. Do send us your fun October events for listing in our event calendar to lviti@gannett.com .

Reader Mailbag... Talk to me St. Augustine 📧

LJ reached out with a simple question, "What is this and what are the revolving doors? "

According to the Vilano Beach Main Street Association, tip your hat to the new (opened in July) Vilano Beach Music Pavillion at the recently renovated Ocean View Park. The project — funded by an education grant 20 years ago — includes a staging area that comfortably seats almost 200 people. The backdrop panels (not revolving doors) block sound. The seating area was also repaired, and landscape and vegetation were added.

Additional park enhancements include renovated restrooms, new showers, foot showers and changing rooms. The area's two walkways were renovated and a mobi mat was added for handicap accessibility.

The park includes a shady play area, complete with a climbing apparatus and educational signs that explain why protecting the dunes protects our beloved turtles.

Also of note, the trash is emptied three times a day and the bathrooms are serviced daily. Congrats Vilano Beach. Job well done. Micah and I visit often, and we love how great it looks!

Please share your favorite St. Augustine moments with us via pictures and stories of family celebrations, friends and solo days brimming with funny, historical or simply pleasant moments, as well as the "Hey, I have an idea; and did you know; and why is this happening in St. Augustine?" and of course, Tuesday's "I've got a question" notes to Lviti@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: 💸Great money news