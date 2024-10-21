Open in App
    • The St. Augustine Record

    St. Johns County receives more than $11 million for public safety and community services

    By Lucia Viti, St. Augustine Record,

    1 days ago

    St. Johns County will receive more than $11 million in federal and state funding for public safety and community services, according to a news release issued from the St. Johns County Office of Public Affairs.

    FEMA's Staffing for Adequate Emergency Response (SAFER) Grants Program allocated $7.1 million to hire 21 firefighters — and additional tanker trucks — to be stationed in the southwest region of St. Johns County.

    "This expansion will improve response times, increase staffing and enhance service delivery to residents and visitors," the release said.

    U. S. Rep John Rutherford , R-Jacksonville, described the funding as valuable for the county's growth to help "first responders get where they need to go, when they need to get there, and save lives.”

    “St. Johns County Fire Rescue is always there and always ready to help our community, especially in a time of crisis,” he said in the release. “I was proud to help secure $7.1 million from the SAFER Grants Program to help hire firefighters to staff a new fire station in St. Johns County."

    St. Johns County Fire Rescue also was awarded a $50,489 Technical Assistance Grant from the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to purchase a natural gas pipeline fire training simulator.

    The release said firefighters will partner with TECO Peoples Gas for comprehensive training of these state-of-the-art simulators.

    “Our fire rescue personnel train to respond to dangerous incidents that threaten the lives of our First Coast community, including natural gas pipeline fires,” Rutherford continued. “Simulators like these will improve fire rescue training and response effectiveness."

    The St. Johns County Office of Intergovernmental Affairs , the St. Johns County Public Library System , Health and Human Services , and Public Works also secured a $4 million grant from Florida Commerce to support the construction of the Hastings Library and Community Center.

    Sarah Arnold, chair of the St. Johns County Commission , described the funding as a testament to the inner-workings of county staff members to provide essential services critical to county infrastructure.

    “The Hastings Library and Community Center will provide essential services to the Hastings area, fostering education, health, and community engagement,” she said in the release.

    Funding will be used for classrooms, multi-purpose spaces, telehealth rooms and a food pantry.

    The Office of Public Affairs underscored the county's commitment to improving public safety and enhancing the quality of life for all residents.

    "The $11.5 million in competitive awards secured by the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs in September of 2024 reflects the County’s dedication and continued investment in community-focused services," it said.

    MoFucknGOOSEGGRippGeebsTRUMP420 20 No Sleepy Joe
    1d ago
    How many dollars for 9mm is included this budget?
