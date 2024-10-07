St. Johns County is under a hurricane and storm-surge watch ahead of Hurricane Milton

St. Augustine is under a hurricane and storm-surge watch as a Category 5 Hurricane Milton makes its way toward Florida.

Milton was a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 180 mph at the National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. update. It was in the Gulf of Mexico, about 675 miles from Florida, traveling east at 10 mph. The forecast track showed Milton making landfall near St. Pete Beach late Wednesday and traveling east-northeast across the state, exiting just north of Cape Canaveral late Thursday morning or early afternoon.

In St. Augustine and St. Johns County , rising waters moving inland from the coast remain a threat to life and property. Peak winds are forecasted to clock in at 40-50 mph with possible wind gusts at 70 mph Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. Potential storm surge inundation is forecast between 3 and 5 feet Wednesday morning to Friday morning. St. Johns County is forecast to receive peak rainfalls between 6 and 10 inches.

The National Weather Service is urging residents to assemble disaster supplies. Know your evacuation route. Leave if you are asked to evacuate. Failure to do so could result in a loss of life. Act now to complete preparations before storm conditions become hazardous.

Wind🌫

Plan for hazardous tropical storm-force winds and protect property immediately, the NWS said. Prepare for wind damage by moving to a safe shelter before winds become hazardous. Winds can cause extensive damage to building structures and mobile homes, along with roofs, windows, garage doors, house doors, porches, awnings, carports, sheds, etc.

Unsecured lightweight objects, tree limbs, shallow trees, fences and roadway signs can also become hazardous. Damage can be accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may lose power and communications and become uninhabitable for extended periods of time.

Storm surge 🌊

All residents, especially those living in low-lying, vulnerable areas should protect life and property and heed evacuation orders.

Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots could be inundated with storm surge flooding, which could become accentuated by ocean waves, the NWS said. Sections of coastline roads can become weak or simply flushed out.

Flooding can cause dangerous driving conditions. Beach erosion, heavy surf, breaching dunes and strong rip currents can damage marinas, docks, boardwalks and piers. Small crafts can also break away from their moorings. Expect hazardous — even impassable — driving conditions on bridges, elevated roadways, causeways and access routes along with power and communications outages.

Flooding 💧

Avoid the need for rescue by heeding flood watches and warnings. Failure to do so may result in serious injury or loss of life. Swift currents can swell - and overflow - rivers, tributaries, small streams, creeks, canals and ditches. Floodwaters can damage structures and weaken foundations, especially at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Floodwaters, overflowing storm drains and retention ponds, can overlay escape routes causing streets and parking lots to become rivers. Flooding can also submerge underpasses. Driving conditions can be hazardous. Heed road and bridge closures. Floodwaters can enter multiple structures within a community causing homes to become uninhabitable or simply washed away.

Flooding rain 🌧

Heavy rains can cause major flooding. Rivers and tributaries can overflow quickly in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals and ditches can become dangerous. Flooding can stress barriers and block escape routes. Heed all flood watches and warnings.

Tornados 🌪

Tornadoes remain a viable threat to St. Augustine. Residents living in manufactured homes or on boats should relocate to a safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. Scattered tornadoes can hinder emergency evacuations. Tornadoes can rip roofs away from their frames, overturn mobile homes and boxcars, snap and uproot trees, scatter motor vehicles and overturn boats. Dangerous projectiles are just that — dangerous. Tornadoes also lead to power loss and communication failures.

